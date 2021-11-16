Rams' 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Eli Mitchell, left, and the 49ers dominated the first half by running and running against the Rams, including on all 14 first-down plays. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday:

1

Number of plays it took for the Rams to pass to newly acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams opened with a five-yard pass to OBJ.

14

Number of rushing plays for the 49ers on first down in the first half, and also the number of first-down plays. Jimmy Garoppolo completed all eight of his passes in the half. The 49ers were five-for-five on third downs in the half.

6-18

Rams’ regular-season record under Sean McVay when trailing after the first half. They are 41-0 when leading.

2013

Year Matthew Stafford last had consecutive games with two or more interceptions. He also has thrown pick-sixes in consecutive games for first time since his rookie season (2009).

5

Consecutive victories for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers over the Rams. Their six wins against McVay are the most by any team.

Summary

RAMS 0 7 0 3 — 10



San Francisco 14 7 3 7 — 31

First Quarter

San Francisco — Kittle 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:54. Drive: 18 plays, 93 yards, 11:03. Key plays: Ward 0 interception return to San Francisco 7, Garoppolo 18 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-6, Garoppolo 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Garoppolo 7 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-4. San Francisco 7, RAMS 0.

San Francisco — Ward 27 interception return (Gould kick), :49. San Francisco 14, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Higbee 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 13:13. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:33. Key plays: Koski kick return to RAMS 25, Stafford 16 pass to V. Jefferson, Stafford 29 pass to Kupp, Stafford 13 pass to Beckham. San Francisco 14, RAMS 7.

San Francisco — Samuel 8 run (Gould kick), 5:24. Drive: 12 plays, 91 yards, 7:52. Key plays: Garoppolo 10 pass to Kittle, Garoppolo 20 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-7, Mitchell 13 run, Garoppolo 21 pass to Aiyuk. San Francisco 21, RAMS 7.

Third Quarter

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 50, 4:38. Drive: 10 plays, 36 yards, 6:14. Key plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-6, J. Wilson 4 run on 3rd-and-2. San Francisco 24, RAMS 7.

Fourth Quarter

San Francisco — Samuel 40 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:07. Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 3:53. San Francisco 31, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 37, 3:48. Drive: 7 plays, 33 yards, 1:11. Key play: Stafford 25 pass to Kupp. San Francisco 31, RAMS 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 5-31, Michel 4-20, Stafford 1-1. SAN FRANCISCO, Mitchell 27-91, Samuel 5-36, J.Wilson 10-28, Garoppolo 2-1.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 26-42-2-243, Hekker 1-1-0-2. SAN FRANCISCO, Garoppolo 15-19-0-182.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 11-122, Henderson 4-10, Jefferson 3-54, Higbee 3-20, Beckham 2-18, Michel 2-11, Skowronek 1-8, Blanton 1-2. SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 5-97, Kittle 5-50, Aiyuk 3-26, Juszczyk 1-6, Jennings 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Koski 4-76. SAN FRANCISCO, Cannon 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rapp 7-3-1, Fuller 4-4-0, Robinson 4-4-0, Reeder 3-8-0, Copeland 3-4-0, Ramsey 3-1-0, Donald 2-6-0, E.Jones 2-4-0, Gaines 2-3-0, Long 2-1-0, Miller 2-1-0, D.Williams 2-0-0, Scott 1-1-0, Beckham 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Floyd 0-3-0, Okoronkwo 0-2-0. SAN FRANCISCO, Al-Shaair 6-2-0, K.Williams 6-0-0, Warner 5-3-0, Moseley 4-0-0, Hufanga 3-0-0, Norman 2-1-0, Key 2-0-1, Jones 2-0-0, Ward 2-0-0, Bosa 1-0-1, Givens 1-0-0, Street 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, Ward 2-27.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.