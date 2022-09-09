Rams' 31-10 loss to Buffalo Bills by the numbers

Los Angeles Times Staff
·4 min read
Inglewood, California September 8, 2022-Rams defensive end Aaron Donald sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald records his 99th career sack, bringing down Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday:

5-1

Record for Rams coach Sean McVay in season openers. He had won his first five openers by an average margin of 16.6 points. The Rams are 19-4 in openers since 2000. The Bills are 4-2 in openers under coach Sean McDermott.

.000

The Rams’ winning percentage, the first time in six seasons under McVay the their record has been under .500.

9

Touchdowns accounted for by quarterback Josh Allen in two victories over the Rams. He produced five in a 2020 game and Thursday passed for three and ran for one.

7

Sacks recorded by the Buffalo Bills’ defense, including two by former Rams linebacker Von Miller.

99

Career sacks for Aaron Donald, who wears No. 99 for the Rams. He dropped Allen in the first quarter.

50,000

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford became the 12th player in NFL history to pass for more than 50,000 yards in a career. He passed for 240 against Buffalo, putting him at 50,235 for his career.

Summary

Buffalo 7 3 7 14 — 31

RAMS 0 10 0 0 —10

First Quarter

Buffalo — Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key play: J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

Buffalo — Field goal Bass 41, 8:48. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:07. Key plays: D.Jackson 2 interception return to Buffalo 32, J.Allen 10 pass to Davis on 3rd and 2, J.Allen 21 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 10, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:48. Key plays: Stafford 12 pass to Skowronek on 3rd and 6, Stafford 12 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd and 14, Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 4th and 2, Henderson 18 run. Buffalo 10, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 57, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 6 yards, 1:53. Key plays: Hill 5 interception return to Buffalo 45, Stafford 2 run on 3rd and 1. Buffalo 10, RAMS 10.

Third Quarter

Buffalo — McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 5:03. Key plays: Singletary 12 run, J.Allen 8 run on 3rd and 7, Singletary 13 run. Buffalo 17, RAMS 10.

Fourth Quarter

Buffalo — J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27. Drive: 13 plays, 94 yards, 6:44. Key plays: J.Allen 11 pass to Crowder, J.Allen 6 pass to Crowder on 3rd and 5, J.Allen 47 pass to Davis on 3rd and 7. Buffalo 24, RAMS 10.

Buffalo — Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:36. Key play: Poyer 6 interception return to Buffalo 41. Buffalo 31, RAMS 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15, Cook 1-2. RAMS, Henderson 13-47, Powell 1-3, Stafford 1-2, Akers 3-0.

PASSING: Buffalo, Allen 26-31-2-297. RAMS, Stafford 29-41-3-240.

RECEIVING: Buffalo, Diggs 8-122, Moss 6-21, Davis 4-88, Crowder 3-28, McKenzie 2-19, Singletary 2-14, Knox 1-5. RAMS, Kupp 13-128, Higbee 5-39, Henderson 5-26, Skowronek 4-25, Al.Robinson 1-12, Powell 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS: Buffalo, Crowder 1-21. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Buffalo, None. RAMS, Powell 4-67.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: Buffalo, Edmunds 7-3-0, T.Johnson 5-4-0, Milano 5-2-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Miller 4-0-2, Rousseau 4-0-1, Elam 3-0-0, Hyde 2-3-0, Phillips 2-2-1.5, Basham 2-0-1, Poyer 2-0-0, Benford 1-2-0, D.Jones 1-2-0, Epenesa 1-1-1.5, Oliver 1-1-0, Crowder 1-0-0, McKenzie 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0. RAMS, Hill 6-2-0, Ramsey 6-0-0, Wagner 5-2-1, Jones 5-2-0, Scott 3-4-0, Lewis 3-0-0, Long 3-0-0, A.Robinson 2-3-0, Floyd 2-1-0, Donald 2-0-1, Fuller 2-0-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Rapp 1-3-0, Higbee 1-0-0, Kupp 1-0-0, Stafford 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: Buffalo, Basham 1-21, Poyer 1-6, Jackson 1-2. RAMS, Hill 1-5, Lewis 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.

Attendance — 73,846.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

