Rams' 30-27 NFC divisional playoff victory over Buccaneers by the numbers

Rams coach Sean McVay hugs quarterback Matthew Stafford after their playoff victory over the Buccaneers. McVay has the most postseason wins of any Rams coach. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 30-27 NFC divisional playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday — scoring and statistics.

18

Touchdown catches for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp this season, breaking the franchise record for most including playoffs set by Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch (17 in 1951).

12

Games with at least 100 yards receiving for Kupp this season, tying Michael Irvin (1995) for most including playoffs since 1950. Kupp had nine catches for 183 yards in Tampa.

12-1

Rams’ record when Kupp has a touchdown reception this season. They are 2-4 when he doesn’t catch a pass for a score.

6

Consecutive games with a sack for Rams linebacker Von Miller. He has seven sacks in his last four playoff games.

5

Playoff wins for Sean McVay as Rams coach, most in franchise history. McVay is 5-3 in the playoffs.

0-3

Tom Brady’s record against the Rams since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. Brady was 5-1 against the Rams with the Patriots, including two Super Bowl wins.

9

Consecutive divisional-round playoff game victories for Brady, dating to 2011, before losing to the Rams. It was the longest quarterback win streak in any round in NFL history.

Rams lineman Aaron Donald (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter. Brady is 0-3 against the Rams since he joined Tampa Bay. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Summary

RAMS 10 10 7 3 — 30



Tampa Bay 3 0 10 14 — 27

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 26, 8:01. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:44. Key plays: Stafford 17 pass to Kupp, Stafford 20 pass to Beckham, Stafford 29 pass to Higbee. RAMS 3, Tampa Bay 0.

RAMS — Blanton 7 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:28. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:47. RAMS 10, Tampa Bay 0.

Tampa Bay — Field goal Succop 45, :32. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:56. Key plays: Darden kick return to Tampa Bay 25, Brady 13 pass to Fournette, Brady 29 pass to Gronkowski. RAMS 10, Tampa Bay 3.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 70 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:17. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:15. RAMS 17, Tampa Bay 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 40, 2:19. Drive: 12 plays, 41 yards, 6:41. Key plays: Stafford 5 pass to C.Akers on 3rd-and-3, Stafford 6 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-14. RAMS 20, Tampa Bay 3.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Stafford 1 run (Gay kick), 7:07. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 3:18. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Blanton, Stafford 10 pass to Beckham. RAMS 27, Tampa Bay 3.

Tampa Bay — Field goal Succop 31, 3:02. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 4:05. Key plays: Brady 42 pass to Gronkowski, Brady 11 pass to M.Evans. RAMS 27, Tampa Bay 6.

Tampa Bay — Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), :12. Drive: 7 plays, 30 yards, 2:33. Key play: Brady 16 pass to S.Miller on 4th-and-9. RAMS 27, Tampa Bay 13.

Fourth Quarter

Tampa Bay — M.Evans 55 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:20. Drive: 3 plays, 77 yards, 00:36. Key play: Brady 19 pass to S.Miller. RAMS 27, Tampa Bay 20.

Tampa Bay — Fournette 9 run (Succop kick), :42. Drive: 7 plays, 30 yards, 1:43. Key plays: Fournette 3 run on 3rd-and-1, Brady 9 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 27, Tampa Bay 27.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 30, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 00:42. Key plays: Stafford 20 pass to Kupp, Stafford 44 pass to Kupp. RAMS 30, Tampa Bay 27.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, C.Akers 24-48, Jefferson 1-15, Stafford 4-6, Michel 1-4. TAMPA BAY, Fournette 13-51, Brady 1-0.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 28-38-0-366. TAMPA BAY, Brady 30-54-1-329.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 9-183, Beckham 6-69, Higbee 4-51, C.Akers 3-20, Jefferson 2-29, Blanton 2-18, Michel 2-(minus 4). TAMPA BAY, Fournette 9-56, Evans 8-119, Gronkowski 4-85, Miller 4-38, Johnson 3-15, Brate 1-9, Howard 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 3-60. TAMPA BAY, Darden 1-5, Bernard 1-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 1-19. TAMPA BAY, Darden 4-62.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Long 7-0-0, D.Williams 5-2-0, Howard 3-3-0, Scott 3-2-0, Donald 3-1-1, Miller 3-1-1, Ramsey 3-1-0, Floyd 2-2-1, Weddle 2-2-0, Reeder 1-2-0, Robinson 1-2-0, Burgess 1-1-0, Gaines 1-1-0, C.Akers 1-0-0, Havenstein 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0. TAMPA BAY, Winfield 8-1-0, David 7-4-0, Dean 5-2-0, White 4-4-0, Whitehead 4-3-0, Suh 4-2-1, Murphy-Bunting 2-2-0, Nunez-Roches 2-2-0, Vea 2-1-1, Barrett 2-1-0, Gholston 2-1-0, Davis 1-1-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Nelson 0-1-0, Pierre-Paul 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Scott 1-0. TAMPA BAY, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 47. TAMPA BAY, Succop 48.

Officials — Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Keith WASHINGTON, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

