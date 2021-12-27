Rams' 30-23 road victory over Minnesota Vikings by the numbers

Brandon Powell (19) celebrates with Rams teammates Buddy Howell (38) and Christian Rozeboom after scoring on a 61-yard punt return against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the Rams' first TD not scored by the offense this season. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 30-23 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday:

43-0

Rams’ regular-season record when leading at halftime since 2017, the only team without a loss during that span.

10

Games in which the Rams’ Cooper Kupp has had 100 yards or more receiving this season, tying the franchise record set by Torry Holt in 2003. Kupp finished with 10 catches for 109 yards against the Vikings. He also became the first player with at least 90 yards receiving in 14 games of a single season.

4-0

Rams’ record in December after going winless in November. The Rams were unbeaten in the month in 1999 and 2001 and reached the Super Bowl both times.

1

Non-offensive touchdowns scored by the Rams this season, Brandon Powell’s 61-yard punt return in the third quarter being the first. It was the Rams’ first punt return for a score since Tavon Austin in 2015.

12

Consecutive games decided by eight points or fewer for the Vikings. Fourteen of their 15 games have been decided by one possession.

Summary

RAMS 7 6 7 10 — 30



Minnesota 0 3 10 10 — 23

First Quarter

RAMS — Michel 1 run (Gay kick), 7:13. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 5:44. Key plays: Stafford 4 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 0 run on 4th-and-1, Stafford 19 pass to Kupp, Stafford 11 pass to Higbee. RAMS 7, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 32, 6:37. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 5:31. Key plays: Michel 10 run, Michel 16 run on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 10, Minnesota 0.

Minnesota — Field goal Joseph 23, 2:34. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:28. Key plays: Barr 3 interception return to RAMS 11, Cousins 9 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-12. RAMS 10, Minnesota 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 31, :11. Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards, 2:23. Key plays: Stafford 6 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 10 pass to Higbee, Stafford 16 pass to Beckham, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp. RAMS 13, Minnesota 3.

Third Quarter

Minnesota — Mattison 2 run (Joseph kick), 11:01. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:06. Key play: Barr 8 interception return to RAMS 2. RAMS 13, Minnesota 10.

RAMS — Powell 61 punt return (Gay kick), 7:06. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 2:12. Key play: Cousins 8 run on 3rd-and-9. RAMS 20, Minnesota 10.

Minnesota — Field goal Joseph 24, 1:31. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards, 5:35. Key plays: Cousins 21 pass to J.Jefferson, Cousins 34 pass to J.Jefferson. RAMS 20, Minnesota 13.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Beckham 7 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:33. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:54. Key plays: Michel 10 run, Michel 11 run, Henderson 17 run, Stafford 12 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-7. RAMS 27, Minnesota 13.

Minnesota — Osborn 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:21. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:16. Key plays: Cousins 19 pass to Conklin, Cousins 19 pass to Osborn, Cousins 14 pass to Mattison, Cousins 10 pass to Conklin. RAMS 27, Minnesota 20.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 24, 2:03. Drive: 14 plays, 69 yards, 6:18. Key plays: Stafford 37 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-6, Michel 3 run on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 7 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 30, Minnesota 20.

Minnesota — Field goal Joseph 44, :32. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 1:31. Key plays: Cousins 30 pass to Osborn, Cousins 16 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-21, Cousins 16 pass to J.Jefferson on 4th-and-5. RAMS 30, Minnesota 23.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Michel 27-131, Henderson 1-17, Stafford 3-8, Kupp 1-4, Funk 1-(minus 1). MINNESOTA, Mattison 13-41, Cousins 4-17, Nwangwu 5-8.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 21-37-3-197. MINNESOTA, Cousins 27-38-1-315.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 10-109, Higbee 5-41, Beckham 4-37, Jefferson 1-6, Michel 1-4. MINNESOTA, Jefferson 8-116, Osborn 5-68, Conklin 4-44, Thielen 3-40, Mattison 3-29, Ham 2-13, Nwangwu 2-5.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 2-75. MINNESOTA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. MINNESOTA, Nwangwu 1-9, Gallman 1-7, Metellus 1-0.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Ramsey 6-1-0, Reeder 6-0-0, Rapp 5-3-0, Donald 5-0-1, Floyd 3-1-0, Howard 3-1-0, D.Williams 3-1-0, Gaines 2-0-1, Jones 2-0-0, Robinson 2-0-0, Fuller 1-4-0, Hollins 1-3-0, Scott 1-2-0, Corbett 1-0-0, Deayon 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Long 1-0-0, Michel 1-0-0, Miller 1-0-0. MINNESOTA, H.Smith 7-2-0, Alexander 6-3-0, Woods 5-3-0, Barr 5-2-0, Kendricks 3-4-0, Dantzler 3-3-0, Richardson 2-2-0, Pierce 2-1-0, Tomlinson 2-1-0, Wonnum 1-2-0, Bynum 1-1-0, Peterson 1-1-0, Vigil 1-1-0, Watts 1-1-0, J.Lynch 1-0-0, Osborn 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Howard 1-19. MINNESOTA, Barr 2-11, Woods 1-15.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

Attendance — 66,708.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.