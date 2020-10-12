Rams' 30-10 victory over Washington by the numbers

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith was sacked three times by the Rams' Troy Reeder. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

4-0

The Rams’ record against the NFC East this season. They outscored the four teams 104-55. Their only loss came on the road against the AFC East’s Buffalo Bills.







4

Consecutive games with a 100-plus quarterback rating for the Rams’ Jared Goff. He had just four such games last season. Goff finished with a rating of 111.7 against Washington after completing 21 of 30 passes with two touchdowns and an interception.







29-0

The Rams’ record with a lead at halftime since 2017. They are the only NFL team without such a loss during that span.







10-1

The Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when they record five or more sacks. They had eight against Washington, including four by Aaron Donald and three by Troy Reeder.

Game summary

RAMS 6 14 3 7 — 30



Washington 7 3 0 0 — 10





First Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (kick failed), 7:29. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 6:03. Key plays: Goff 17 pass to G.Everett on 3rd-and-5, Goff 17 pass to Reynolds, Goff 23 pass to G.Everett on 3rd-and-7. RAMS 6, Washington 0.

Washington — K.Allen 7 run (D.Hopkins kick), 1:34. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 5:55. Key plays: D.Johnson kick return to Washington 27, K.Allen 12 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-7, Donald 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, McKissic 3 run on 3rd-and-2, K.Allen 18 pass to Gibson. Washington 7, RAMS 6.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Woods 56 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 14:52. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:42. Key play: D.Everett 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 13, Washington 7.

RAMS — Goff 2 run (Sloman kick), 7:32. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:40. Key plays: Goff 12 pass to Henderson, Goff 8 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4, Goff 40 pass to G.Everett. RAMS 20, Washington 7.

Washington — Field goal D.Hopkins 48, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 29 yards, 00:49. Key plays: K.Fuller 0 interception return to Washington 41, Smith 12 pass to McKissic. RAMS 20, Washington 10.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 28, 7:04. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 3:51. Key plays: Goff 10 pass to G.Everett on 3rd-and-5, Goff 49 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 23, Washington 10.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 11 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 6:37. Drive: 5 plays, 51 yards, 2:54. Key play: Goff 29 pass to Reynolds. RAMS 30, Washington 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Akers 9-61, Henderson 15-38, Brown 8-30, Goff 3-0. WASHINGTON, Gibson 11-27, K.Allen 1-7, McKissic 1-3, Smith 1-1.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 21-30-1-309. WASHINGTON, K.Allen 9-13-0-74, Smith 9-17-0-37.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 5-66, Everett 4-90, Woods 4-71, Henderson 3-30, Reynolds 2-46, Higbee 2-12, Brown 1-(minus 6). WASHINGTON, McKissic 6-46, Gibson 5-24, McLaurin 3-26, Hemingway 1-10, Thomas 1-4, Wright 1-3, Inman 1-(minus 2).

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Kupp 4-20, Webster 3-11. WASHINGTON, Wright 2-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. WASHINGTON, Johnson 2-48.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Reeder 7-3-3, Johnson 4-1-0, Donald 4-0-4, Fuller 3-1-0, Williams 3-0-0, Young 2-3-0, Rapp 2-0-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Fox 1-1-0, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Polite 1-0-1, Ebukam 1-0-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Brockers 0-6-0, Hill 0-1-0. WASHINGTON, J.Allen 5-3-0, Collins 4-6-0, Sweat 4-4-1, Apke 4-1-0, Darby 4-1-0, Fuller 4-0-0, Bostic 2-3-0, Pierre-Louis 2-3-0, Payne 2-2-0, Settle 2-1-0, Young 2-0-0, Curl 1-2-0, Moreland 1-0-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. WASHINGTON, Fuller 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Michael Dolce, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Kevin Brown.

Attendance — 0.

