Rams make 3 roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Saints

The Rams are in desperation mode along the offensive line this week, having just six healthy players as of Friday afternoon. They’ve made a handful of roster moves to fill out the group before Sunday’s game against the Saints, though.

The Rams announced on Saturday that they’ve elevated offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri and guard/center Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11. They also signed Jacob Harris to the 53-man roster, which isn’t a temporary promotion like Arcuri and Kolone.

Brian Allen and David Edwards are both out this week due to injury, so not only are the Rams on their third left tackle, but they’re also missing two starting interior linemen. Arcuri and Kolone might not play but at least they add some depth.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad T A.J. Arcuri, G Jeremiah Kolone

• Signed to Active Roster WR Jacob Harris — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2022

On Friday, the Rams signed rookie tackle Zachary Thomas to their active roster from the Bears’ practice squad. That gives them nine linemen for Sunday against the Saints.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire