Rams have 3 former Cardinals on team

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend in their first divisional game of the year. The Rams have a handful of familiar faces on their team.

Between the active roster and the practice squad, there are three former Cardinals on the Rams.

The Cardinals do not have any former Rams on their active roster.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





OL Coleman Shelton

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Shelton, now a starter on the Rams’ offensive line, was on the Cardinals’ practice squad back in 2018. He is likely to start at center this weekend against the Cardinals. If Brian Allen were healthy, Shelton would start at right guard.

OL Oday Aboushi

(Detroit Lions via AP).

Aboushi was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week and could start at right guard. He played eight games, starting six, at right guard for the Cardinals in 2018.

He signed with the Rams’ practice squad recently after he spent last season with the Chargers and two with the Lions before that.

RB Ronnie Rivers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rivers is now on the Rams’ practice squad. He spent the offseason and preseason with the Cardinals after signing with them as an undrafted rookie out of Fresno State.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire