Rams are 3.5-point underdogs vs. Texans in 2nd preseason game

If you’re itching to bet on football games but can’t wait for the regular season to start, no one is here to judge you. In fact, we’re here to provide some info on the betting lines for the Rams-Texans game on Friday night.

As you might’ve expected, the Rams are once again underdogs, just as they were against the Chargers in Week 1 of the preseason. That’s because the Rams don’t play their starters in the preseason and instead give backups and third-stringers the bulk of the snaps.

Against the Texans on Friday night, the Rams are 3.5-point underdogs, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 38.5 points, with the Texans sitting at -166 on the money line and the Rams at +133. If you think the Rams will win outright, a $100 bet would return a profit of $133.

The Rams beat the Chargers, 29-22, in the opener and therefore covered the spread pretty easily. They’re already off to a better start this year than last preseason when they went 0-3.

