After a takeaway, the Rams have struck first in their Week Nine matchup with Tennessee.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey prevented the Titans from getting anything going on their first drive, intercepting a pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown on the right sideline. Ramsey couldn’t have played the pass any better, stepping in front of Brown as the ball was delivered to make the pick.

Ramsey was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which set the Rams back 15 yards to the L.A. 35. But the Rams were still able to score with a 10-play drive.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford kept the possession going with a 12-yard run on third-and-6 at the Tennessee 34. But the drive stalled from there, as Stafford’s third-and-4 pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

Matt Gay sent a 34-yard field goal through the uprights, giving Los Angeles a 3-0 lead.

Rams take 3-0 lead after Jalen Ramsey interception originally appeared on Pro Football Talk