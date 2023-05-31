Rams have 2nd-most dead money in NFL this year: Here’s how it breaks down

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams are looking toward the future with how they’ve conducted business since the conclusion of the 2022 season. After acquiring them via trade or in free agency in recent years, the Rams have parted ways with Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, and Allen Robinson — among others — this offseason.

By moving on from these players, the Rams have freed up cap space for future years, but they’ll be eating quite a bit of dead cap in 2023, as a result. Dead cap, or dead money, is defined as money that a team still owes when a player is released, traded, or if they have void years included in their contracts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to Over The Cap, following the Robinson trade, the Rams currently have $74.2 million in dead money this season. That is the second-most dead cap in the NFL right now, only behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who currently possess $75.3 million in dead money.

With a large amount of dead money sitting on their books, the Rams are limited in cap space, having only $1.5 million to spend (fifth-fewest in the NFL) right now. Guys like Ramsey, Floyd, Wagner, and Robinson make up a big chunk of the dead money, but we’ll be taking a look at all of the players contributing to the dead cap number below.

Allen Robinson: $21.45 million (trade)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey: $19.6 million (trade)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Floyd: $19 million (cut)

Bobby Wagner: $7.5 million (cut)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Troy Hill: $2 million

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Andrew Whitworth: $2 million (retirement)

Andrew Whitworth

A'Shawn Robinson: $1.5 million

Coleman Shelton: $250,000

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jacob Harris: $249,672 (cut)

Terrell Lewis: $233,381 (cut)

(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

Terrell Burgess: $208,073 (cut)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire