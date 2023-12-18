Rams' 28-20 home victory over the Washington Commanders by the numbers

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV sacks Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Jones led the Rams with seven tackles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 28-20 home win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday:

3

Consecutive home wins for the Rams. The last time they won three in a row in the regular season at home was in 2021. The Rams have won four of their last five games.

124.3

Yards rushing the Rams' Kyren Williams has averaged over the last four games, running for 497 yards overall and four touchdowns. He ran 27 times for 152 yards against the Commanders, including a touchdown run. He did, however, lose the ball twice on fumbles against Washington.

5

Games Williams has surpassed 100 yards rushing this season out of the 10 he has played.

7

Tackles by Ernest Jones IV to lead the Rams against the Commanders. He also had the Rams' only sack, had two tackles for lost yardage and broke up a pass.

8

Catches for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, the second week in a row he had that many receptions. He caught every pass thrown his way against Washington and finished with 111 yards receiving. He had 115 yards receiving last week.

Summary

Washington 0 0 7 13 — 20



RAMS 3 10 7 8 — 28

First Quarter





RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 22, 7:39. Drive: 11 plays, 82 yards, 6:32. Key plays: Stafford 21 pass to D.Robinson on 3rd-and-9, K.Williams 27 run, Stafford 13 pass to Nacua.

Second Quarter





RAMS — K.Williams 1 run (Havrisik kick), 2:19. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 5:11. Key plays: Stafford 8 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-5, D.Robinson 23 run, Stafford 9 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 27, :03. Drive: 6 plays, 6 yards, 00:31.

Third Quarter





RAMS — Kupp 62 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 14:07. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:53. Key play: K.Williams 13 run.

Washington — Samuel 19 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 6:25. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:48. Key play: Howell 17 pass to McLaurin on 4th-and-3.

Fourth Quarter





RAMS — D.Robinson 23 pass from Stafford (K.Williams run), 13:25. Drive: 5 plays, 51 yards, 1:51. Key play: Stafford 18 pass to Nacua.

Washington — McLaurin 29 pass from Brissett (Slye kick), 7:17. Drive: 5 plays, 67 yards, 1:48. Key play: Brissett 12 pass to J.Dotson.

Washington — Samuel 3 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 1:46. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:17. Key plays: Brissett 16 pass to McLaurin, Brissett 48 pass to McLaurin, Brissett 4 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-11.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: WASHINGTON, Rodriguez 10-35, Howell 3-22, Gibson 4-15, Brissett 2-9, Way 1-0, Williams 1-(minus 2). RAMS, K.Williams 27-152, Robinson 1-23, Freeman 6-16, Nacua 2-3, Stafford 1-2.

PASSING: WASHINGTON, Brissett 8-10-0-124, Howell 11-26-1-102. RAMS, Stafford 25-33-0-258.

RECEIVING: WASHINGTON, McLaurin 6-141, Samuel 5-41, Gibson 5-20, Dotson 1-12, Thomas 1-7, Pringle 1-5. RAMS, Kupp 8-111, Nacua 5-50, K.Williams 5-3, Higbee 4-36, Robinson 2-44, D.Allen 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS: WASHINGTON, Crowder 1-15. RAMS, Trammell 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS: WASHINGTON, Pringle 2-53, Bates 1-10. RAMS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: WASHINGTON, Hudson 8-6-0, Martin 7-3-1, Barton 5-8-0, Fuller 5-6-0, Henry 4-1-0, Toohill 3-1-0, Payne 2-1-2, Butler 1-8-0, Curl 1-4-0, J.Allen 1-3-0, Ridgeway 1-2-0, St-Juste 1-2-0, J.Harris 1-1-0, Mathis 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0. RAMS, Lake 4-1-0, Rozeboom 4-1-0, Kendrick 4-0-0, Hoecht 3-0-0, Jones 2-5-1, Fuller 2-3-0, B.Brown 2-2-0, J.Johnson 2-1-0, J.Williams 2-0-0, Donald 1-2-0, Young 1-2-0, Yeast 1-0-0, Murchison 0-1-0, Turner 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: WASHINGTON, None. RAMS, J.Johnson 1-2.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Havrisik 43.

Officials — Referee Alan Eck, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Fred Bryan, LJ Robin DeLorenzo, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Denise Crudup.

Attendance — 72,035.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.