Rams' 28-16 loss to Tennessee Titans by the numbers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball during a 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. He finished with 11 catches for 95 yards. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

5

Times the Titans sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including four in the first half. Stafford had been sacked just seven times coming into the game.

3

Sacks by Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons in the first half, the most by a Titan since Jevon Kearse had three in 2000.

17-0

The Titans’ record since 2015 when scoring 20 or more points in the first half.

12

Season-high penalties committed by the Rams for a season-high 115 yards. Their previous highs were seven against the Giants and 85 yards against the Seahawks.

9

Games with at least 60 yards in receptions for Cooper Kupp this season, the first Ram to start a season that way since Isaac Bruce in 2000. Kupp finished with 11 catches on 13 targets for 95 yards against Tennessee.

Summary

Tennessee 0 21 0 7 — 28



RAMS 3 0 3 10 — 16

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 34, 3:46. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:47. Key plays: Ramsey 6 interception return to RAMS 35, Stafford 12 pass to Kupp, Henderson 14 run, Stafford 12 run on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 3, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Tennessee — Swaim 2 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:21. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:04. Key play: Long 6 interception return to RAMS 2. Tennessee 7, RAMS 3.

Tennessee — Byard 24 interception return (Bullock kick), 12:10. Tennessee 14, RAMS 3.

Tennessee — Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 2:10. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 7:39. Key plays: Tannehill 10 pass to Ju.Jones, Tannehill 14 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-4, Tannehill 8 pass to Ju.Jones on 3rd-and-9, Tannehill 2 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 21, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 22, 8:15. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 4:15. Key plays: Stafford 18 pass to Woods, Stafford 20 pass to Jefferson, Stafford 26 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 15 pass to Jefferson. Tennessee 21, RAMS 6.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 54, 14:55. Drive: 11 plays, 35 yards, 5:39. Key plays: Stafford 17 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 3 pass to Michel on 3rd-and-4, Michel 2 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 21, RAMS 9.

Tennessee — Peterson 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:00. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:39. Key play: Tannehill 16 pass to A.Brown. Tennessee 28, RAMS 9.

RAMS — Michel 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :24. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key plays: Stafford 13 pass to Kupp, Stafford 16 pass to Woods, Stafford 9 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10, Michel 4 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 28, RAMS 16.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: TENNESSEE, Foreman 5-29, McNichols 7-24, Peterson 10-21, Tannehill 2-3, Woodside 1-(minus 1), Johnson 1-(minus 7). RAMS, Henderson 11-55, Michel 7-20, Stafford 2-13, Woods 1-6.

PASSING: TENNESSEE, Tannehill 19-27-1-143. RAMS, Stafford 31-48-2-294.

RECEIVING: TENNESSEE, A.Brown 5-42, Ju.Jones 4-35, Swaim 4-29, McNichols 3-11, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-14, Firkser 1-7, Peterson 1-5. RAMS, Kupp 11-95, Woods 7-98, Higbee 5-51, Jefferson 3-41, Henderson 3-3, Michel 2-6.

PUNT RETURNS: TENNESSEE, Rogers 1-11. RAMS, Koski 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS: TENNESSEE, Johnson 2-50. RAMS, Howell 2-34.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: TENNESSEE, Hooker 8-4-0, J.Brown 7-0-0, Molden 6-2-0, Jackson 5-2-0, Simmons 3-3-3, Landry 3-2-.5, Long 2-4-0, Autry 2-1-1.5, Jenkins 1-4-0, N.Jones 1-1-0, Tart 1-1-0, Adeniyi 1-0-0, A.Brown 1-0-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Byard 0-3-0, Dzubnar 0-1-0, Murchison 0-1-0. RAMS, Robinson 5-1-0, Rapp 4-0-0, Fuller 3-4-0, Floyd 3-2-1, E.Jones 3-1-0, Deayon 3-0-0, Ramsey 3-0-0, Williams 3-0-0, Donald 2-2-1, Gaines 2-1-.5, Lewis 2-0-0, Reeder 2-0-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-1-.5, Copeland 1-1-0, Corbett 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: TENNESSEE, Byard 1-24, Long 1-6. RAMS, Ramsey 1-6.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.