Rams' 27-24 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts by the numbers

Los Angeles Times staff
·4 min read
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback.
Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The Rams had three sacks. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday:

5-0

The Rams’ record in road openers under head coach Sean McVay.

37-0

The streak goes on ... Rams’ regular-season record when leading at halftime since 2017, the only team with no losses in that span.

10-1

Rams’ record when scoring a touchdown on either of their first two possessions since 2020. They are 2-5 when they don’t score a touchdown.

12

Consecutive games in which Carson Wentz has been sacked three-plus times, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Rams had three sacks.

6

The Colts’ loss was the sixth consecutive defeat for Wentz as a starting quarterback, the longest skid of his career.

Summary

RAMS 7 3 7 10 — 27

Colts 0 6 8 10 — 24

First Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 4:55. Key plays: Stafford 16 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 23 pass to Henderson, Stafford 14 pass to V.Jefferson, Stafford 13 pass to Kupp. RAMS 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Indianapolis — Field goal Blankenship 48, 14:49. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 3:26. Key play: Wentz 42 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-14. RAMS 7, Indianapolis 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 34, 1:50. Drive: 16 plays, 79 yards, 8:18. Key plays: Reeder 2 interception return to RAMS 5, Henderson 13 run, Stafford 8 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 16 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-10, Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. RAMS 10, Indianapolis 3.

Indianapolis — Field goal Blankenship 46, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 1:51. Key plays: Wentz 13 pass to Doyle, Hines 5 run on 3rd-and-2, Wentz 12 run. RAMS 10, Indianapolis 6.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 3:24. Key plays: Funk kick return to RAMS 26, Stafford 43 pass to Kupp, Henderson 10 run. RAMS 17, Indianapolis 6.

Indianapolis — Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 5:38. Key plays: Wentz 14 run, Wentz 12 pass to Doyle on 3rd-and-2, Wentz 23 pass to Pittman. RAMS 17, Indianapolis 14.

Fourth Quarter

Indianapolis — Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12. Indianapolis 21, RAMS 17.

RAMS — Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:03. Key plays: Funk kick return to RAMS 30, Stafford 11 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 44 pass to Kupp. RAMS 24, Indianapolis 21.

Indianapolis — Field goal Blankenship 35, 7:21. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 4:47. Key play: Wentz 34 pass to Doyle. RAMS 24, Indianapolis 24.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 38, 2:22. Drive: 13 plays, 55 yards, 5:00. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1, Michel 10 run, Michel 11 run. RAMS 27, Indianapolis 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Scott 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). INDIANAPOLIS, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 19-30-1-278. INDIANAPOLIS, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-25.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. INDIANAPOLIS, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-48, Alie-Cox 1-18, Dulin 1-10, Hines 1-7, Taylor 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Atwell 1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Funk 3-70. INDIANAPOLIS, Rodgers 1-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rapp 7-2-.5, D.Williams 7-0-0, Joseph-Day 6-3-1, Fuller 6-1-0, Young 4-1-0, Reeder 4-0-0, Donald 3-4-0, Floyd 2-4-1, Hollins 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 1-2-0, Gaines 1-1-.5, Rochell 1-1-0, Hoecht 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, K.Moore 7-1-0, Carrie 7-0-0, Willis 7-0-0, Leonard 4-3-0, Paye 4-1-0, Okereke 3-3-0, Blackmon 2-2-0, Stewart 2-2-0, Muhammad 2-0-1, Rodgers 2-0-0, Buckner 1-3-0, Ya-Sin 1-1-0, Stallworth 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Reeder 1-2, Ramsey 1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, Willis 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

