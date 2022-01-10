Rams' 27-24 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward (1) and Emmanuel Moseley (4). Kupp became the second NFL player to top 1,900 yards receiving in a season. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 27-24 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

43

Consecutive regular-season games the Rams had won when leading at the half since 2017 before the 49ers, behind 17-3 at the half, ended the streak.

41

Touchdown passes for the Rams’ Matthew Stafford this season, tying the franchise record set by Kurt Warner in 1999 (16 games). Stafford threw three of them, with two interceptions, against the 49ers.

4,886

Yards passing for Stafford this season, a franchise record. Warner had set the previous record (4,830) in 2001, a 16-game season. Stafford completed 21 of 32 passes against the 49ers for 238 yards.

1,947

Yards receiving for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp this season to become the second NFL player to top 1,900 yards. Calvin Johnson set the record of 1,964 in 2012, a 16-game season.

6

Consecutive victories for the 49ers over the Rams. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is 7-3 against the Rams and 5-15 against the rest of the NFC West. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has won all six of his starts against the Rams.

Summary

San Francisco 0 3 14 7 3 — 27



RAMS 3 14 0 7 0 — 24

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 43, 6:07. Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards, 8:53. Key plays: Powell kick return to RAMS 13, Stafford 13 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-12, Stafford 46 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-9, Michel 1 run on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 3, San Francisco 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Higbee 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:26. Drive: 13 plays, 61 yards, 6:25. Key plays: Stafford 7 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 16 pass to Kupp, Stafford 7 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 7 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-8. RAMS 10, San Francisco 0.

RAMS — Higbee 15 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:44. Drive: 3 plays, 19 yards, 1:30. RAMS 17, San Francisco 0.

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 42, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 00:38. Key plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Aiyuk, Garoppolo 26 pass to Aiyuk. RAMS 17, San Francisco 3.

Third Quarter

San Francisco — Samuel 16 run (Gould kick), 10:32. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:28. Key plays: Garoppolo 13 pass to Hasty on 3rd-and-3, Garoppolo 31 pass to Aiyuk. RAMS 17, San Francisco 10.

San Francisco — Jennings 24 pass from Samuel (Gould kick), 1:46. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 7:02. Key plays: Hasty 4 run on 3rd-and-1, Garoppolo 1 run on 3rd-and-1. San Francisco 17, RAMS 17.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 2:29. Drive: 9 plays, 92 yards, 5:13. Key plays: Ramsey 10 interception return to RAMS 8, Kupp 18 run, Stafford 30 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-6, Michel 14 run. RAMS 24, San Francisco 17.

San Francisco — Jennings 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :26. Drive: 5 plays, 88 yards, 1:01. Key plays: Garoppolo 21 pass to Aiyuk, Garoppolo 43 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 24, RAMS 24.

Overtime

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 24, 2:45. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 7:15. Key plays: Samuel 13 run, Garoppolo 34 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-6, Garoppolo 9 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-3, Garoppolo 1 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-7. San Francisco 27, RAMS 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: SAN FRANCISCO, Mitchell 21-85, Samuel 8-45, Hasty 1-4, Garoppolo 1-1. RAMS, Michel 21-43, Kupp 1-18, C.Akers 5-3.

PASSING: SAN FRANCISCO, Garoppolo 23-32-2-316, Samuel 1-1-0-24. RAMS, Stafford 21-32-2-238.

RECEIVING: SAN FRANCISCO, Aiyuk 6-107, Jennings 6-94, Kittle 5-10, Samuel 4-95, Hasty 2-21, Sherfield 1-13. RAMS, Kupp 7-118, Higbee 6-55, C.Akers 3-10, Jefferson 2-31, Beckham 2-18, Michel 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, Benjamin 1-14. RAMS, Powell 2-40.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, Hasty 1-11. RAMS, Powell 2-36.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SAN FRANCISCO, Johnson 8-1-0, Greenlaw 5-7-0, Warner 5-3-.5, Moseley 5-1-0, Armstead 4-3-2.5, Ward 2-4-0, Bosa 2-3-.5, Tartt 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-1, Givens 1-1-0, Benjamin 1-0-0, Dennard 1-0-0, Ebukam 1-0-0, Hufanga 1-0-0, Kittle 1-0-0, Omenihu 1-0-0, Street 1-0-0, Flannigan-Fowles 0-2-0, Key 0-1-.5. RAMS, Howard 5-2-0, Rapp 5-2-0, Miller 5-0-1, Reeder 4-4-1, Donald 4-3-0, D.Williams 4-2-0, Fuller 3-3-0, Scott 3-2-0, Robinson 2-4-1, Burgess 2-2-0, Long 2-1-0, Ramsey 2-0-0, Gaines 1-3-0, Deayon 1-0-0, Floyd 1-0-0, Skowronek 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SAN FRANCISCO, Moseley 1-0, Thomas 1-0. RAMS, Ramsey 1-10, Rapp 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.