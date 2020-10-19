Rams' 24-16 loss to the 49ers by the numbers

Breaking down the big numbers behind the Rams' 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
42
Yards passing for the Rams in the first half. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo became the first 49ers quarterback with 200-plus yards passing and three or more touchdowns in a first half since Jeff Garcia in 2003. Garoppolo had 215 yards in the half.
0
Times Garoppolo has lost two games in a row as a starting quarterback. He is 7-1 in prime-time games. Jared Goff is 8-6 in prime-time games since 2017, and has lost three of those in a row on the road.
109
Yards receiving for 49ers tight end George Kittle on seven catches. Coming into the game, he had averaged 89.5 yards per game against the Rams, a franchise best.
7
Consecutive road games Goff has thrown at least two touchdown passes. He also had a pass intercepted in the end zone by the 49ers, however, and completed 19 of 38 passes for 198 yards.
Summary
RAMS 0 6 3 7 — 16
San Francisco 7 14 0 3 — 24
|First Quarter
San Francisco — Samuel 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:39. Drive: 6 plays, 76 yards, 3:21. Key plays: James kick return to San Francisco 24, Garoppolo 35 pass to Samuel, Garoppolo 10 pass to Aiyuk, Garoppolo 18 pass to Kittle. San Francisco 7, RAMS 0.
|Second Quarter
San Francisco — Kittle 44 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:14. Drive: 10 plays, 87 yards, 6:08. Key plays: Mostert 15 run, Mostert 3 run on 3rd-and-5. San Francisco 14, RAMS 0.
RAMS — Woods 10 pass from Goff (kick blocked), 9:03. Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 5:11. Key plays: N.Webster kick return to RAMS 36, Goff 10 run on 3rd-and-9, Henderson 18 run, Henderson 11 run. San Francisco 14, RAMS 6.
San Francisco — Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:47. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:16. Key plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Bourne, Garoppolo 25 pass to Bourne, Garoppolo 8 pass to T.Taylor on 3rd-and-7, Floyd 4-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-1. San Francisco 21, RAMS 6.
|Third Quarter
RAMS — Field goal Sloman 42, 12:06. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:54. Key plays: N.Webster kick return to RAMS 29, Goff 31 pass to Higbee, Goff 12 pass to Woods. San Francisco 21, RAMS 9.
|Fourth Quarter
San Francisco — Field goal Gould 49, 5:26. Drive: 7 plays, 20 yards, 3:15. Key plays: Garoppolo 11 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-8, Garoppolo 6 run on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 24, RAMS 9.
RAMS — Reynolds 40 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:24. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 2:02. Key plays: N.Webster kick return to RAMS 21, Goff 7 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-6, Goff 8 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4. San Francisco 24, RAMS 16.
|INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 14-88, Woods 2-11, Goff 1-10, Brown 2-4. SAN FRANCISCO, Mostert 17-65, Hasty 9-37, McKinnon 6-18, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 1-(minus 6).
PASSING: RAMS, Goff 19-38-1-198. SAN FRANCISCO, Garoppolo 23-33-0-268.
RECEIVING: RAMS, Woods 4-29, Higbee 3-56, Everett 3-27, Brown 3-18, Kupp 3-11, Reynolds 2-45, Jefferson 1-8. SAN FRANCISCO, Kittle 7-109, Samuel 6-66, Bourne 2-44, Aiyuk 2-12, Mostert 2-11, McKinnon 2-10, Juszczyk 1-8, T.Taylor 1-8.
PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-24, Kupp 1-5. SAN FRANCISCO, James 2-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 3-69. SAN FRANCISCO, James 1-21.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Kiser 7-6-0, Rapp 6-3-0, Johnson 5-8-0, Hill 4-2-0, Ramsey 3-1-0, Gaines 3-0-0, Floyd 2-3-0, Fox 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-1-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Young 1-2-0, Donald 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Ebukam 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. SAN FRANCISCO, Greenlaw 7-0-0, Moseley 7-0-0, Warner 6-1-0, Ward 3-1-0, J.Taylor 3-0-0, Verrett 3-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0, Armstead 1-1-0, Jones 0-1-0, Kinlaw 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, Verrett 1-0.
FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.
Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Andrew Lambert.
Attendance — 0.
