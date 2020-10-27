Rams' 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears by the numbers

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) in the fourth quarter as Taylor Rapp pursues. Bears quarterback Nick Foles has had a pass intercepted in six consecutive games. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

30-0

The Rams’ record under coach Sean McVay when they hold a lead at halftime.







4

Sacks recorded by the Rams’ Aaron Donald against the Chicago Bears in four meetings. Donald had half a sack Monday to become the fourth NFL player with eight or more sacks in each of his first seven seasons since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic.







6

Consecutive games in which Nick Foles has had a pass intercepted, the longest active streak in the NFL. Safety Taylor Rapp intercepted a pass by the Bears quarterback in the end zone Monday.







3

Touchdowns given up by the Bears’ defense to the Rams on Monday. The Bears had allowed just three touchdowns in the last three games combined.







5

Punts Johnny Hekker landed inside the 20-yard line on five kicks. The Rams downed them on the seven, 10, one, six and five.

Summary

Chicago 0 3 0 7 — 10



RAMS 7 3 14 0 — 24





First Quarter

RAMS — Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:57. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38. Key plays: Goff 16 pass to Everett, Goff 14 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 7, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

Chicago — Field goal Santos 42, 14:13. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:44. Key plays: Patterson kick return to Chicago 18, Foles 38 pass to Kmet, Montgomery 4 run on 3rd-and-2, Foles 3 pass to Mooney on 3rd-and-5. RAMS 7, Chicago 3.

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 22, 4:55. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 3:10. Key plays: Kupp 16 run, Goff 34 pass to Mundt, Goff 2 pass to Henderson on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 10, Chicago 3.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 8:06. Drive: 7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21. Key plays: Goff 21 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-5, Goff 10 pass to Kupp, Brown 12 run. RAMS 17, Chicago 3.

RAMS — Everett 12 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 1:34. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Rapp 0 interception return to RAMS 20, Goff 11 pass to Henderson, R.Woods 25 run, Henderson 10 run, Henderson 11 run. RAMS 24, Chicago 3.

Fourth Quarter

Chicago — E.Jackson 8 fumble return (Santos kick), 7:30. RAMS 24, Chicago 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHICAGO. Montgomery 14-48, Patterson 3-1. RAMS, Henderson 15-64, Brown 10-57, Woods 4-23, Kupp 1-16, Goff 3-5.

PASSING: CHICAGO. Foles 28-40-2-261. RAMS, Goff 23-33-0-219.

RECEIVING: CHICAGO. Graham 5-31, Montgomery 5-21, Robinson 4-70, Mooney 3-40, Miller 3-20, Patterson 3-11, Kmet 2-45, Harris 2-15, Wims 1-8. RAMS, Kupp 6-43, Reynolds 4-52, Everett 4-28, Mundt 3-47, Woods 3-22, Henderson 2-13, Jefferson 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Webster 2-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHICAGO. Patterson 4-94. RAMS, Calais 2-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHICAGO. Jackson 8-1-0, Smith 7-1-0, Skrine 5-2-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Mack 4-0-1, Mingo 3-1-0, Edwards 3-0-0, Trevathan 2-3-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Vaughters 2-0-0, Hicks 1-2-1, Quinn 1-1-0, Ta.Gipson 1-0-0, Robertson-Harris 1-0-0, Nichols 0-3-0, Jenkins 0-1-0. RAMS, Hill 4-3-0, Floyd 4-2-2, Ramsey 4-0-0, Kiser 3-5-0, Brockers 3-4-0, Johnson 3-2-0, Young 3-0-0, Rapp 2-5-0, Hollins 2-3-1, Burgess 2-1-0, Donald 1-2-.5, Lewis 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Gaines 0-2-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Ramsey 1-2, Rapp 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Sloman 48.

Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Richard Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Attendance — 0.







