Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 6: LB Ernest Jones

The Los Angeles Rams have been high on Ernest Jones since selecting him in the third round in 2021, deploying him in a few different ways over his first two seasons. He impressed as a rookie and then got a chance to learn from Bobby Wagner last season, playing a part-time role as the No. 2 linebacker.

Following Wagner’s release, Jones is the unquestioned starter at inside linebacker. He’ll probably be on the field for just about every snap this year as long as he’s healthy, helping elevate a defense that’s lacking proven talent at all three levels.

It’s why he’s one of the Rams’ most important players for 2023.

2022 stats

17 games (11 starts)

114 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble

1 interception, 2 passes defensed

6 missed tackles

60 targets, 51 receptions allowed (85%)

Position group

Unlike last year, the Rams don’t have two starting-caliber linebackers. It’s Jones and then a bunch of unproven players competing for reps. Christian Rozeboom is likely to be the No. 2 linebacker, but he’s yet to be a starter in the NFL.

Jake Hummel is the only other non-rookie at inside linebacker but he has work to do in order to make the 53-man roster in L.A.

The others in the mix at linebacker are all undrafted rookies: Jaiden Woodbey, Ryan Smenda Jr., DeAndre Square and Kelechi Anyalebechi. At least of them is likely to make the team because the Rams need special teams players in addition to linebacker depth, but Los Angeles shouldn’t count on any of them to start next to Jones.

It’s one of the weaker position groups on the roster, but considering how often the Rams only have one inside linebacker on the field, their lack of depth won’t matter much if Jones can stay healthy and play at a high level like he has in the last two years.

2023 outlook

Jones went from being a key player last season to one of the Rams’ most important defenders in 2023, largely because of the surprising release of Wagner. He’s expected to wear the green dot as the defensive signal caller, which could earn him captain honors this season, too.

Behind a shaky defensive line, Jones will have a lot of work to do on the second level. Not only does he have to cover tight ends and take away throws over the middle in zone coverage, but he’ll be busy stopping the run.

Jones has to improve in coverage after allowing 51 catches on 60 targets a season ago, but he’s an active player and always seems to find the football – as evidenced by his 114 tackles despite only playing 66% of the snaps last season.

