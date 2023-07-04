Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 22: Tutu Atwell

Looking ahead to the upcoming season for the Rams, the offense isn’t what’s overly concerning. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee are all back. But even with so many veterans returning on that side of the ball, the Rams could use another playmaker.

Tutu Atwell will hopefully become that guy for Los Angeles in Year 3 as a pro. Up to this point, Atwell has gotten off to a slow start, struggling with injury as a rookie and having his playing time limited again in 2022. But with Allen Robinson gone, there’s a clear path to playing time for Atwell this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s just up to him to make that third-year leap as a receiver.

2022 stats

35 targets, 18 receptions, 298 yards, 1 TD

9 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD

1 dropped pass

70.1 overall grade (PFF)

Position group

Atwell is safely behind Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson on the depth chart, but we can’t call him the No. 3 receiver – yet. Atwell will have a chance to compete for that job this summer, battling it out with Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and others.

It’s a crowded group of receivers, one that’s lacking proven talent after Kupp and Jefferson. Atwell might have the highest ceiling of all the backups, given his speed and quickness in the open field, but he has yet to use that to land a starting role with Los Angeles.

Advertisement

In order for him to be a full-time receiver, he’ll need to become a more well-rounded player capable of catching passes in the intermediate part of the field rather than just hauling in deep bombs from Stafford. His performance in camp and the preseason could help push him ahead of the other receivers battling for the same spot.

2023 outlook

This season could be a make-or-break one for Atwell. He’s entering his third year, which is when a lot of players make the all-important jump as pros, and could need a strong season in order to secure his place on the team in 2024.

If he puts together another stat line that looks like last year’s – 20 catches and 300 yards – the Rams will have a hard time putting much faith in him for the long term. His size is obviously a major limitation, but there’s still a place for small but fast receivers in today’s NFL. DeSean Jackson made a living on creating explosive plays and beating defenders deep.

Advertisement

In all likelihood, the Rams will rotate a few receivers at the No. 3 spot. Atwell will come in when they need a big play or want to keep the defense on its heels with a jet sweep. Skowronek can do the dirty work as a blocker and Nacua’s role will be dependent on how quickly he gets up to speed as a rookie.

If Atwell breaks out in 2023, it will take a lot of pressure off of Kupp and Jefferson on offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire