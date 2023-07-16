Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 10: RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers is somehow already entering his fourth season in the NFL after three up-and-down years in Los Angeles, hoping to take a firm grip on the starting role in the backfield. The Rams hope he can do that, too, needing someone to help take pressure off the passing attack with Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

Akers can be that guy if he stays healthy and focused on becoming a top-end running back in L.A. He’ll face some competition from others at running back, including Kyren Williams, but as of now, Akers looks like he’ll pick up where he left off last season as the No. 1 running back.

After the Rams went through a disastrous season rushing the ball in 2022, hopefully Akers can bring some balance to the offense on the ground.

2022 stats

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

188 carries, 786 yards, 7 touchdowns

13 receptions, 117 yards

36 missed tackles forced (PFF)

523 yards after contact (PFF)

Position group

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams’ running back room got a lot more crowded this offseason thanks to the additions of rookie Zach Evans and veteran Sony Michel, who the Rams signed last month. They join Akers and Kyren Williams, along with Ronnie Rivers.

Akers looks like he’ll be the starter at running back, which appeared to be the case last year before he was mysteriously benched for Darrell Henderson Jr. in Week 1. This year, his grip on the starting role should be much stronger with Henderson out of the picture.

Sean McVay does like what he’s seen from Williams since joining the Rams as a fifth-round pick last year, particularly this offseason now that he’s fully healthy, but Akers is still penciled in as “the guy” in the backfield. He’ll still have to earn that spot in camp, though.

2023 outlook

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Akers’ first three seasons in the NFL haven’t gone according to plan. As a former second-round pick, the Rams expected him to have much more than the 1,414 yards he has in three seasons. Obviously, a torn Achilles had a major impact on his production, forcing him to miss all but one game in 2021, but he hasn’t been the most efficient runner when he has been healthy.

There have been flashes of Akers being a very good running back, specifically at the end of last season when he had 512 yards rushing in the final six games, including three straight 100-yard performances to finish the year.

If he carries that momentum into 2023, he’s going to be very productive for Los Angeles. But if he struggles again, the Rams may be tempted to turn to wither Williams or the rookie Evans at some point.

