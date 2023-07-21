Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 5: OL Joe Noteboom
The Los Angeles Rams paid Joe Noteboom to be their starting left tackle last season, giving him a three-year deal worth $40 million in 2022. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again as he missed 11 games due to a torn Achilles.
Noteboom is still working his way back from the injury and wasn’t on the field for OTAs or minicamp, but the Rams’ hope is that he can be their starting left tackle for the duration of the 2023 season. If not, the position could be handed over to Alaric Jackson, a former undrafted free agent.
Noteboom may not be one of the Rams’ best players, but he’s one of their most important as they look to bounce back from a disastrous season on the offensive line.
2022 stats (via PFF)
6 games
5 sacks allowed
8 hits allowed
23 total pressures allowed
3 penalties
71.8 run blocking grade
60.1 pass blocking grade
Position group
Noteboom could fall into one of two categories on the offensive line: left tackle and guard. He’s played both positions in the past, though his more natural (and better) position is left tackle. That’s where the Rams will try him first this year before considering moving him to guard.
The only way they’ll even think about switching him to guard is if they’re completely confident in Jackson as their left tackle. Jackson can also play guard, so they might give him a shot at that spot, as well.
It’s hard to see someone besides Noteboom or Jackson being the Rams’ left tackle this year. They were the team’s top choices at that position in 2022 and the Rams didn’t bring anyone in who could supplant them at Andrew Whitworth’s old position.
2023 outlook
This is a make-or-break year for Noteboom, the second year of his $40 million contract. The Rams restructured his deal this offseason, which was a sign of their confidence in him, but he has to prove them right for giving him a contract that pays him as an above-average left tackle.
Ideally, Noteboom will get the nod at left tackle again and play the way he did when he filled in for Whitworth in the past. But the Rams aren’t going to hand him that spot simply because of his contract. They’ll be willing to move him to guard if necessary, which will only happen if Jackson emerges as the best option at left tackle.
After a tough 2022 season in which he struggled in the six games he played before getting hurt, Noteboom is under immense pressure this season. Another down year will lead to even more criticism of the contract Los Angeles gave him in 2022.
