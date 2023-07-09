Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 17: OL Alaric Jackson

Alaric Jackson missed nine games last season after being diagnosed with blood clots, requiring medical treatment that caused him to be shut down for the year. He played eight games and made six starts, doing a nice job filling in as the Rams cycled through linemen due to various injuries.

Heading into the 2023 season, Jackson is in position to potentially start right out of the gate. He can play left tackle and either guard spot, which gives the Rams options up front.

Jackson could be to the Rams what Noteboom was from 2018-2021: a valuable swing tackle and versatile backup.

2022 stats (via PFF)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks allowed: 2

Hits allowed: 1

Total pressures allowed: 14

Pass blocking grade: 69.0

Run blocking grade: 58.2

Overall PFF grade: 64.1

Position group

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle AJ Jackson

Jackson is on the depth chart at multiple positions: left tackle and guard. He’s said his preference is left tackle, but he’s fine with playing guard if the team needs him to play there.

At left tackle, he and Joe Noteboom will compete for the starting role after both played there at points in the 2022 season. Noteboom obviously carries a bigger contract into this competition, but that won’t prevent Jackson from starting if he’s the better player.

At left guard, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Logan Bruss will all be fighting for playing time, along with Jackson if he isn’t the left tackle.

2023 outlook

Regardless of where it is, Jackson has a good chance to be one of the Rams’ starting offensive linemen. His best shot is probably at left tackle, only needing to beat out Noteboom. But he also played well at right guard last season when he was called upon, so his position flexibility is valuable.

At some point this season, Jackson will likely be a starter, whether it’s in Week 1 or as a fill-in due to injury. He was better than Noteboom last season, particularly in pass protection, so he carries that momentum into 2023.

