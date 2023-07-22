Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 4: RT Rob Havenstein

A lot of attention gets paid to Rams veterans such as Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, but Rob Havenstein is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster and also one of the most important.

He’s been a starter for the Rams since 2015 and has played particularly well in recent years, providing some stability as their right tackle. Even when things got really shaky up front last year, Havenstein was out there playing at a high level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into the 2023 season, Havenstein remains a critical piece of the offense as a leader and stud at right tackle.

2022 stats

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

6 sacks allowed

8 hits allowed

41 total pressures allowed

71.7 run blocking grade

68.6 pass blocking grade

Position group

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Havenstein plays one of the few positions on the Rams’ roster that isn’t going to face any competition this summer. He’s locked in as the starter, as he has been for years, returning to hold down the right side once again.

A.J. Arcuri and Warren McClendon Jr. will compete for playing time as Havenstein’s backup and potentially as the swing tackle on offense, but no one is going to push the veteran for snaps this year.

2023 outlook

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Havenstein has always been steady for the Rams, but he’s been particularly good in the last five years – excluding a surprisingly poor 2019 season when he struggled badly.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, there’s really no reason to worry about his level of play or health at right tackle. The Rams know they can trust him to be on the field week in and week out, protecting the front side against some of the best pass rushers in the league.

All four other spots up front are up for grabs, which is exactly why Los Angeles needs some stability at right guard from Havenstein. He needs to keep playing at a high level, just as he has in recent years.

23 most important players

23. OL Coleman Shelton

22. WR Tutu Atwell

21. WR Ben Skowronek

20. G Logan Bruss

19. DE Marquise Copeland

18. OLB Byron Young

17. OL Alaric Jackson

16. NT Bobby Brown III

15. OLB Michael Hoecht

14. C Brian Allen

13. CB Derion Kendrick

12. OL Steve Avila

11. WR Van Jefferson

10. RB Cam Akers

9. TE Tyler Higbee

8. S Jordan Fuller

7. CB Cobie Durant

6. LB Ernest Jones

5. OL Joe Noteboom

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire