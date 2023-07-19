Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 7: CB Cobie Durant

A lot of positions on the Rams’ roster will look different this year, but none has undergone more change than cornerback. Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins, David Long Jr. signed with the Raiders and Troy Hill remains a free agent.

That leaves Cobie Durant as the likely replacement atop the depth chart at corner, along with potentially Derion Kendrick. Durant is a promising young player with a high ceiling, but as a former fourth-round pick, he’s not exactly a sure thing as an NFL starter – especially after seeing such little playing time as a rookie.

The Rams are betting he’ll be a valuable starter already this year, making him one of their most important players.

2022 stats

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

13 games (1 start)

3 interceptions, 151 return yards, 5 passes defensed

22 tackles, 4 missed tackles

1 sack

25 targets, 17 receptions allowed (68.0%)

76.3 passer rating allowed (PFF)

Position group

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cornerback is another very young and inexperienced group on the Rams’ roster. Durant was active for 13 games last season but he only made one start and played at least one defensive snap in just seven games. Derion Kendrick is another second-year corner who’s expected to step up as a starter this season, along with potentially Ahkello Witherspoon, Robert Rochell or Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Shaun Jolly and Vincent Gray will also be in the hunt for playing time at cornerback, though they’ll need to first make the 53-man roster.

With all of last year’s starters gone, the Rams have a lot of work to do at cornerback. They can’t rely on veterans such as Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill to hold down the fort, which could cause problems in the secondary – particularly against pass-heavy teams.

Durant has the highest ceiling of them all and should be their No. 1 cornerback, but he’s far from a sure thing.

2023 outlook

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Rams are banking on Durant being a quality starter in 2023. They had high hopes for him after selecting him in the fourth round last year, and while his playing time was limited as a rookie – in part due to injury – he’ll need to quickly make that jump to the next level.

His role will probably vary by week, sometimes playing in the slot and lining up on the outside other weeks. He showed last season that he can do it all, recording one sack and three interceptions, primarily playing inside.

With Ramsey gone, the Rams need someone to play the “star” role as the nickel defender, and though Durant has a much different body type than Ramsey, he’s aggressive and a willing run defender, which are two key traits. He’s got a ton of potential at cornerback and his athleticism was on full display last year, but all eyes will be on him in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire