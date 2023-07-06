Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 20: G Logan Bruss

Among everything that went wrong for the Rams in 2022 was the fact that their top draft pick got hurt before even taking a regular-season snap. Logan Bruss tore his ACL in the preseason, ending his rookie year before it could even get off the ground.

Bruss can essentially be treated as a rookie in 2023 because he’s never played an NFL game, but he won’t be handed a starting job just because he was a third-round pick last year. He’ll need to earn it and he’s facing a lot of competition for a starting spot.

He could end up being one of the Rams’ more important players of 2023.

2022 stats

None (missed 2022 season with torn ACL)

Position group

Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Alaric Jackson (or Joe Noteboom), Warren McClendon Jr. Those are some of the players Bruss is battling for playing time at guard this offseason, which just goes to show how deep the Rams are on the interior.

Avila is already getting first-team reps at guard so he can be penciled in as a starter. The team also likes Anchrum a lot, and Shelton could be in line to start again at guard if he doesn’t beat out Brian Allen at center. The same goes for Jackson and Noteboom at left tackle; the “loser” could be moved to guard.

The Rams may not have two locked-in starters at guard but there’s plenty of depth on the inside.

2023 outlook

Even before Bruss got hurt, he was struggling in the preseason. He looked a bit overmatched by more powerful defensive linemen, so hopefully he’s added some strength during his knee rehab. If he’s 100% healthy in training camp, he’ll be among the favorites to start.

Ideally, the Rams will have their top draft picks from the last two years, Bruss and Avila, as their starting guards. That will allow Jackson or Noteboom to be the swing tackle, and let Shelton and Allen truly compete at center.

Bruss can help solidify the offensive line because he was a talented player in college before getting hurt in the preseason last year.

