Rams’ 23 most important players for 2023 – No. 1: QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams’ season 2023 season is going to hinge greatly on the play of three veterans: Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. They’re clearly the three most important players on the team, and separating them isn’t necessarily easy to do.

However, given the value of quarterbacks in the NFL, Stafford gets the nod as the Rams’ most important player heading into this season. As we saw last season, the offense looks totally different without him. He’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league so going from him to a backup is a major drop-off.

If Stafford goes down again this season, the Rams will finish closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft than they will to the playoffs.

2022 stats

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

9 games

68% completion rate

2,087 passing yards

10 touchdowns

8 interceptions

29 sacks taken

67.6 passing grade (PFF)

Position group

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Stafford is back as the Rams’ starting quarterback after missing part of last season with a concussion and back injury. He appears to be fully healthy after participating in OTAs and minicamp, which is great news for Los Angeles after he missed spring sessions last year.

Behind Stafford are three inexperienced quarterbacks: Stetson Bennett, Brett Rypien and Dresser Winn. Bennett is a lock to make the 53-man roster, and Rypien will have a chance to stick around if the rookie slips up at all this summer. Winn is a long shot to make the team, but that’s expected as an undrafted rookie.

No one besides Stafford is going to get snaps at quarterback this season unless A) he gets hurt or B) a game is lopsided in the fourth quarter. The Rams are fully committed to Stafford as their starter and the hope is he can get back to the way he played in 2021 after struggling last season.

2023 outlook

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The outlook for Stafford is much better now than it was eight months ago. He seems to be fully recovered from the elbow issue that hampered him last offseason and there don’t appear to be any ill effects from his back injury.

Considering he was a full participant in spring practices and this is the first time “in a long time” that he’s actually felt good, according to Sean McVay, Stafford’s arrow is certainly pointing up heading into 2023.

The Rams need him to play at a Pro Bowl level if they’re going to make the playoffs, too. A subpar season isn’t going to be enough to get the Rams back to the postseason. And though his injuries were a major storyline last season, he was struggling before getting hurt.

It’s easy to think Stafford will be much better this season with better protection and help from his wide receivers.

