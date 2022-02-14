Rams take 23-20 lead with Cooper Kupp 1-yard touchdown

Much of Super Bowl LVI was contested without many flags thrown. That changed in the fourth quarter, and it helped the Rams take a late lead.

Starting with the ball on their own 21-yard line down 20-16 with 6:13 left in the season, Los Angeles got its drive going with a 9-yard pass to tight end Brycen Hopkins. But an incomplete pass and a Cam Akers run for no gain left the Rams with fourth-and-1 at their own 30-yard line.

That’s when receiver Cooper Kupp took a jet sweep to the right for a 7-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

Kupp’s 8-yard reception on second-and-10 left the Rams with third-and-2, which L.A. converted with a 6-yard pass to Hopkins.

Then on the next second-and-7, Stafford sent a laser over the middle to Kupp who caught it and ran it for a 22-yard gain down to the Cincinnati 24. Kupp caught the ball on the next play, too, for an 8-yard gain.

An Akers’ 8-yard run set the Rams up with first-and-goal at the 8 at the two-minute warning.

Needing a touchdown, Stafford missed Van Jefferson in the end zone on first-and-goal. The Rams wanted a defensive holding penalty on Stafford’s second-down pass to running back Darrell Henderson over the middle but didn’t get it to bring up third-and-goal.

On third down, the Bengals were flagged for defensive holding, which gave Los Angeles another set of downs from the 4-yard line.

Stafford looked like he’d hit Kupp in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. But offsetting penalties — offensive holding on Rob Havenstein, unnecessary roughness on Von Bell — meant the teams had to replay the down.

Then the Bengals were flagged for defensive pass interference on Kupp to put the ball on the 1-yard line.

Stafford attempted a sneak on first down, which was unsuccessful. But on second-and-goal, Stafford hit Kupp on the right side with a fade route to put Los Angeles up 23-20 with just 1:25 left in the contest. Kupp caught the pass over cornerback Eli Apple.

The Bengals have two timeouts left to try and at least tie the game in regulation.

Rams take 23-20 lead with Cooper Kupp 1-yard touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk