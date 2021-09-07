Rams’ 21 most important players for 2021

Like the 31 other teams in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams have Super Bowl aspirations. And like the other 31 teams, their chances of winning it all largely come down to a select group of players.

There are several guys on the Rams’ roster who will determine how far this team goes, but there are also a bunch of key starters who must step up in order to complement stars such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.

With Week 1 upon us, here are the Rams’ 21 most important players for the 2021 season.

WR DeSean Jackson

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams didn’t sign Jackson for him to only be a deep threat, but that’s certainly his best asset. His speed and ability to get behind the defense will be a difference-maker for Los Angeles, opening up the offense by having him stretch the field – something the Rams lacked last season without Brandin Cooks. If Jackson can stay healthy for all 16 games and make a handful of big plays, things will get much easier for Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp underneath.

K Matt Gay

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Rams finally found their solution at kicker last season when they gave Gay the job, and he stepped up with some impressive performances. There are still come questions about his accuracy and with how many top teams the Rams will face this year, they’re likely to play some close games. Gay can't be the reason they lose games this season. He must show he has the clutch gene late in games, something he didn’t have to put on display much last year.

DB Terrell Burgess

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Story continues

Burgess may not even technically be a starter in Week 1, but the Rams have high hopes for the versatile defensive back. He’ll operate as the third safety and nickel defender at times, helping replace John Johnson in the secondary. He was beginning to emerge last season right before he got hurt, and now that he’s fully healthy, the expectation is that he’ll become a key piece on defense.

RB Sony Michel

(AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Even if Henderson stays healthy all year, Michel will get opportunities with the Rams likely deploying some sort of committee between the two. They didn’t trade two picks just to have Michel get five touches per game. He’s going to get chances, particularly in the red zone and short-yardage situations. If/when Henderson goes down, Michel will need to step up. Backup running back is a key position for the Rams this year.

ILB Kenny Young

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, it was Micah Kiser who was expected to be the team’s primary linebacker. That didn’t work out. This year, they’re betting on Young to handle that role and be the leader in the middle of the defense. He had a good summer in camp, which allowed him to get the preseason off, but that must translate to the field on Sundays. Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones and Travin Howard will get opportunities, too, but much of this position falls on Young’s shoulders.

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Joseph-Day remains the starter in the middle of the defensive line, a very important position in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme. He’s a vital run defender who offers some upside as a pass rusher, too, but his primary job will be to clog up holes in the middle and allow Aaron Donald to do what Aaron Donald does best. Joseph-Day is on the cusp of becoming a Pro Bowler. He just needs to pull down the quarterback a few times to get more recognition.

CB David Long Jr.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

With Troy Hill gone, it’s up to Long to replace him as the nickel corner. Long hasn’t played much since being a third-round pick in 2019, but this is why the Rams drafted him: to be a future starter. Behind Long is an unproven rookie in Robert Rochell, so there isn't the best fallback option if Long struggles. Teams will begin to pick on Long if he can’t hold up in coverage because they know targeting Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams is bad for business.

C Brian Allen

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Remember, this is a ranking of the Rams’ most important players, not their best players. And Allen is critical to the team’s success because if he plays the way he did in 2019, Stafford will be leaving the pocket to his right a whole lot. But if Allen has improved, it will go a long way toward the entire offensive line playing better. With what the Rams want to do on offense, taking deep shots and utilizing play action a bunch, Allen can’t become a revolving door on the interior.

RG Austin Corbett

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Corbett will be the starting right guard again after it initially looked like he’d move over to center. He was steady last season in his first full year with the Rams and McVay has spoken highly of him this offseason, too. Interior pressure is a quarterback’s worst nightmare, so Corbett will need to step up in pass protection for Stafford.

RT Rob Havenstein

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It’s no coincidence that when Havenstein struggled in 2019, so too did the offensive line. And when he bounced back last year, the offensive line did, as well. The Rams know Andrew Whitworth will be solid on the left side, and they should feel confident in Havenstein being equally good on the other side of the line. If he can keep the penalties down and prevent Stafford from being pressured often, it’ll be much smoother sailing for the Rams offense.

TE Tyler Higbee

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Higbee is now the guy at tight end without Gerald Everett in the picture. He’s been the starter for the last four years anyway, but now he should really step up with a bigger workload, similar to the one he got at the end of the 2019 season when Everett was hurt. Don’t expect Higbee to average 11 targets per game like he did in that historic stretch two years ago, but as the third or fourth option in the passing game, he’ll be a key player for Stafford.

S Jordan Fuller

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Yes, a second-year safety who was drafted in the sixth round is one of the Rams’ 10 most important players. Fuller will wear the green dot as the defensive signal caller and is unlikely to ever come off the field when healthy. A guy who plays that much is very obviously a key part of the defense and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to get better than he was as a rookie. He was really good last season, too. Fuller is a big part of this team’s potential in 2021.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Henderson will likely get the bulk of the carries to open the season while Michel gets up to speed, and if he starts fast, McVay could ride the hot hand and continue to give him touches. It’s not unreasonable to think he could rush for 1,000 yards and score 10-plus touchdowns, but it’s also possible that he misses a handful of games due to injury, as he has in the last two years. Henderson must stay healthy and be the big-play weapon at running back that the Rams expect him to be. Otherwise, this offense could become one-dimensional.

WR Robert Woods

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Woods seems to just keep getting better for the Rams. He’s an outstanding blocker and an even better receiver, making him a do-it-all player in McVay’s offense. Woods and Cooper Kupp will see a similar share of targets this season and should each top 1,000 yards receiving, so long as both stay healthy. With Stafford now at quarterback, the offense will open up with more deep shots and aggressive throws down the field. That should allow Woods to show off his speed more often this year.

WR Cooper Kupp

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp and Woods are neck and neck in terms of their importance and value. But I gave Kupp the edge here because when he’s missed time due to injury, the offense has taken a hit. He’s reliable in the slot, consistently gets open for his quarterback and knows how to make plays after the catch. Stafford will build a strong connection with Kupp and likely connect 100-plus times this season.

CB Darious Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Williams wasn’t even in our pre-season top 25 most important players last year, but his 2020 season showed just how valuable he is to the Rams. As the No. 2 cornerback, he should see a ton of targets come his way, given how often teams avoid Jalen Ramsey in coverage. If he continues to progress and gets even better than he was last year, the Rams defense will be that much tougher to throw the ball against.

OLB Leonard Floyd

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Floyd is hardly ever going to come off the field for the Rams, being the team’s primary edge rusher. He had a career year in 2020 and will need to be even better this season to make up for the lack of starting-quality talent the Rams have on the other side. If he can’t manage double-digit sacks and tackles for a loss, the defense won’t be as fearsome as it was last season. He must live up to his new $64 million contract.

LT Andrew Whitworth

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Rams survived Whitworth’s absence last season by plugging Joe Noteboom in at left tackle, but the running game took a major hit. Whitworth is an underrated run blocker, consistently bowling over defenders and opening up big holes on the left side of the line. This could be his final NFL season and if he can be a Pro Bowl-caliber player for the Rams, it will help Stafford stay upright and allow Henderson to pick up chunks of yardage on outside runs.

CB Jalen Ramsey

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ramsey is right there with Aaron Donald as one of the Rams’ elite players, as evidenced by his All-Pro honor in 2020. He can do it all in the secondary, from shadowing No. 1 receivers to covering the slot to blitzing off the edge. And Raheem Morris is sure to take advantage of his versatile skill set. Ramsey having a season like the one he had last year would go a long way toward Los Angeles ranking first in total defense again. They need him to be as good as ever, especially with Troy Hill and John Johnson no longer in the secondary.

DT Aaron Donald

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

We got a glimpse of what the Rams defense looks like without Donald when they lost to the Packers in the divisional round. Donald was battling a rib injury and was in and out of the game, clearly looking like a shell of his usually dominant self. He’s the team’s best pass rusher and most disruptive defender, completely changing how offenses attack the Rams defense. The Rams could get by without Donald more so than they could without their starting quarterback, but losing him for any period of time would be a significant blow.

QB Matthew Stafford

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is the single most important player for the Rams this season. There’s simply no way around it. They acquired him from the Lions so that they could improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl. And if he goes down, Los Angeles’ odds to win it all will lengthen dramatically – even with John Wolford at quarterback. Stafford makes the Rams one of the best teams in football on paper and has a legitimate shot to win MVP this season. He must stay healthy and play at a high level for the Rams to contend for a championship.

