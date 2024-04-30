Rams’ 2024 draft class ranked 9th-best in NFL based on 20 expert grades

The Los Angeles Rams were very intentional and sensible with their picks in the 2024 NFL draft, targeting experienced players at positions of need who have a great chance to contribute early on. Beginning with Jared Verse at No. 19, the Rams quickly showed they planned to fortify the trenches, doing so three more times by drafting DT Braden Fiske in Round 2 and interior offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and KT Leveston on Day 3.

The Rams resisted the urge to draft a wide receiver with their first few picks, or to select a quarterback who might be able to replace Matthew Stafford eventually, which helped them land pass rushers and defensive linemen who will help sooner rather than later.

The majority of experts liked what the Rams came away with in the draft, as evidenced by the collection of grades they received. Rene Bugner compiled 20 draft grades from various outlets and assigned each team a GPA based on the letter grades they got. The Rams had a 3.36 GPA, which ranked as the ninth-best class in the NFL.

🏈🧑🏻‍🎓 I´ve compiled 20 evaluations of the 2024 NFL draft and totaled the team grades.

Here is the spreadsheet. Sorted by GPA for all 32 teams.

I also sorted the 20 evaluations by GPA. From left (soft graders) to right (hard graders).

Thanks to all who give out grades every year! pic.twitter.com/53EozhxKQT — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) April 28, 2024

The Rams only received three grades lower than a B, which is impressive. Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports gave them a B-, as did Mark Maske of the Washington Post. Thomas Psaier of Sideliner reported gave the Rams their lowest grade, a C, but he was also the harshest grader of the bunch.

We won’t know how successful a draft class is until a few years down the line, but the Rams appear to have landed some early contributors and future starters.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire