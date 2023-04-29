Rams 2023 undrafted free agent tracker: All of LA’s post-draft signings

It was a busy two days for the Los Angeles Rams, making 14 total selections in the 2023 NFL draft – 11 of which came on Saturday alone. But their work doesn’t stop there. They’ll now start signing players who went undrafted, attempting to bring them to Los Angeles before another team can sign them.

Even after adding 14 rookies in the draft, the Rams still have 32 open roster spots, so they have a ton of room for undrafted rookies. We’ll be tracking all of their moves here as they scour the free-agent market following the draft, looking to fill out their roster and hopefully find an undrafted gem.

