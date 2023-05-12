Rams 2023 schedule: Game-by-game score predictions

We finally know when the Rams will face each of their 14 opponents this season after the 2023 schedule was released on Thursday night. And although it’s extremely early – the season doesn’t begin for another four months – it’s fun to predict which games the Rams will win and which ones they could lose.

It’s by no means an easy schedule, but there are certainly some winnable games out there. And even with as barren as the roster looks right now, it’s not hard to see the Rams winning between seven and 10 games. Obviously, injuries and poor play from younger players could also lead to another 5-12 campaign.

We went game by game and predicted the final score of each one, ending up with a record near .500 for Los Angeles. It won’t land them the No. 1 pick, nor will they probably get into the playoffs with an 8-9 record, which might be a worst-case scenario for this rebuilding team.

Week 1 at Seahawks

Score prediction: Loss, 24-23 (0-1)

Geno Smith surprised a lot of people last year by leading the Seahawks to the playoffs, and he’ll be back for another go-around in 2023. The Rams were swept by Seattle last season, losing two close games by a total of seven points, and they’ll lose another tight matchup on the road against their division foes.

Week 2 vs. 49ers

Score prediction: Loss, 27-24 (0-2)

The Rams will keep things a little bit closer when they face the 49ers at home compared to on the road, but they’ll still come up short against their division rivals. There will be no moral victories for this team following a 5-12 season, but a three-point loss to the 49ers wouldn’t be a terrible result for the Rams.

Week 3 at Bengals (MNF)

Score prediction: Loss, 35-20 (0-3)

The Bengals are 22-11 in the last two years with Joe Burrow starting all but one game, nearly reaching the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. They’re going to be a force again in 2023 and the Rams don’t stand much of a chance against their offense. Los Angeles’ only shot might be to score 40 but it’s tough to see that happening, especially on the road in an outdoor game.

Week 4 at Colts

Score prediction: Win, 27-20 (1-3)

Anthony Richardson might be the next Cam Newton. Or, he might take a few years to develop into a reliable starter, which seems like the more probable path given his lack of experience. Regardless, the Rams will take advantage of a lesser opponent and beat a rebuilding team on the road – fairly comfortably, too.

Week 5 vs. Eagles

Score prediction: Loss, 31-20 (1-4)

The defending champions will head to Los Angeles for a meeting with the Rams, who won the NFC a year prior. The Eagles are clearly the much better team on both sides of the ball and they should win this one pretty easily, especially against a defense that could have trouble stopping opposing rushing attacks.

Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Score prediction: Win, 31-17 (2-4)

This could be a must-win game for the Rams after starting the year 1-4 in the first five weeks, which is understandable given the quality of their opponents. The Cardinals look like one of the worst teams in the league on paper and it’s unlikely Kyler Murray will be healthy for this game after tearing his ACL late last season. Los Angeles has to take advantage of this matchup in October.

Week 7 vs. Steelers

Score prediction: Win, 23-20 (3-4)

The jury might still be out on Kenny Pickett as the Steelers’ franchise quarterback, which leaves them vulnerable if the defense can’t lock opponents down. I see the Rams doing just enough to win this game at home by limiting Pittsburgh’s offense, specifically George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

Week 8 at Cowboys

Score prediction: Loss, 34-30 (3-5)

The Rams will struggle to stop what should be a high-powered offense, but they’ll also keep up with Dallas by putting up plenty of points of their own. Just not enough to win, unfortunately. They’ll keep it close but lose on a late touchdown in Dallas. The Rams would love to win this game against a team that’s become somewhat of a rival, but the Cowboys are going to be a tough opponent in 2023.

Week 9 at Packers

Score prediction: Loss, 24-20 (3-6)

Aaron Rodgers is gone but Green Bay still has Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and now two more pass-catchers, Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed. They’re especially tough to beat on the road; the Rams have lost five in a row at Lambeau Field. It’ll be another close loss to the Jordan Love-led Packers.

Week 11 vs. Seahawks

Score prediction: Win, 31-27 (4-6)

The Rams should be able to put up some points against Seattle’s defense, which once again features Bobby Wagner in the middle. This matchup in Inglewood will turn into a shootout of sorts, with both teams moving the ball on offense without much resistance. The Rams benefit from this one coming directly after their Week 10 bye, so they should be rested.

Week 12 at Cardinals

Score prediction: Win, 28-24 (5-6)

Murray could be back by this point in the season, which will make a big difference for the Cardinals. Even with a lack of offensive weapons, they could keep things relatively close with Los Angeles in this matchup. The Rams should ultimately prevail with a road win, continuing their dominance against the Cardinals since 2017.

Week 13 vs. Browns

Score prediction: Win, 27-24 (6-6)

Deshaun Watson should be much better with the Browns this season after a terrible debut in 2022, but that’s no certainty. Cleveland has a chance to contend in the AFC with Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb, but the Rams pull off the upset at home against the Browns.

Week 14 at Ravens

Score prediction: Loss, 30-26 (6-7)

With Lamar Jackson signed long-term, the Ravens will once again be contenders in the AFC. Their offense is one of the most unique in the NFL, always tough to diagnose and contain, especially when it comes to the running game. The Rams narrowly beat Baltimore in Week 17 two seasons ago but the Ravens will take this one at home.

Week 15 vs. Commanders

Score prediction: Win, 27-17 (7-7)

The Commanders are still trying to sort things out at quarterback and even with the Rams’ defense in a questionable state, they should be able to hold Washington in check on offense. I don’t foresee the Rams facing much resistance against the Commanders defense, either. This should be a win for Los Angeles.

Week 16 vs. Saints (TNF)

Score prediction: Loss, 24-23 (7-8)

It helps that the Rams will play this game at home, but the Saints should be much better this season than they were in 2022 after adding Derek Carr to an offense that already features Chris Olave and a returning Michael Thomas. It’ll be close, but New Orleans pulls off a narrow road victory.

Week 17 at Giants

Score prediction: Win, 20-18 (8-8)

A New Year’s Eve matchup at MetLife Stadium is just about guaranteed to be cold and possibly snowy, which will lead to a lower-scoring game against the Giants. If the Rams can slow down New York’s running game with Saquon Barkley and even Daniel Jones, they should have a good chance to win this one on the road.

Week 18 at 49ers

Score prediction: Loss, 28-17 (8-9)

Regardless of who’s at quarterback for the 49ers, they’re going to be a tough team to beat, especially on the road at Levi’s Stadium. Not to mention, they’ve had the Rams’ number, winning eight of their last nine meetings. I just don’t see Los Angeles scoring enough to beat the 49ers, whose defense is likely to remain one of the best in the NFL.

