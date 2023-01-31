Rams 2023 NFL mock draft: Addressing multiple positions of need

The Los Angeles Rams have taken an aggressive approach by exchanging draft picks for proven star players since Sean McVay arrived in 2017. While the strategy led to the franchise achieving the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl a season ago, the Rams are left without a first-round pick again in 2023.

After finishing with a 5-12 record this season, the Rams are slated to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL draft at pick No. 36 (assuming they don’t trade up or back). Altogether, Los Angeles is projected to have 10 total selections in this year’s draft once compensatory picks are handed out.

With the 2023 NFL draft a couple of months away, here is a seven-round mock draft for the Rams, courtesy of Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator.

Round 2, Pick 36: Nolan Smith (Edge, Georgia)

Plenty of mock drafts this offseason have had the Rams taking Nolan Smith with the 36th overall pick and they would be wise to take the Georgia edge rusher if he’s available. Pass-rush production was a major concern for the Rams off of the edge this season following the departure of Von Miller.

Despite some considering him to be undersized and his lack of sack production, Smith can bend at an elite level and possesses a ton of upside as an edge rusher. Bringing in Smith and adding a veteran edge rusher this offseason could help the Rams generate more pressure in 2023.

Round 3, Pick 69: Matthew Bergeron (OT, Syracuse)

The Rams’ offensive line was ravaged by injuries this season. After Andrew Whitworth elected to retire, Joseph Noteboom received an extension before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Even if the Rams want to go with Noteboom and Rob Havenstein to begin next season, they would benefit from adding a rookie tackle to develop moving forward. Matthew Bergeron was a team captain at Syracuse in 2022 and he allowed five sacks on 686 snaps, while he helped Sean Tucker rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Round 4, Pick 136: Garrett Williams (CB, Syracuse)

Entering the offseason, the Rams could lose Troy Hill and David Long Jr. in free agency. With Jalen Ramsey and Cobie Durant expected to be the top two cornerbacks on the depth chart right now, Los Angeles could use another one in this year’s draft.

Garrett Williams out of Syracuse would be a fantastic selection in the fourth round. While Williams is recovering from an ACL injury, he racked up 21 pass breakups and four interceptions in three collegiate seasons, and he’s proven that he isn’t afraid to be physical in the run game.

Round 5, Pick 172: Will Mallory (TE, Miami)

The Rams will certainly have to consider whether or not they want to move on from Tyler Higbee this offseason. Higbee is entering the final year of his contract and releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would save the Rams $6.75 million in cap space.

With Los Angeles needing a tight end to either replace Higbee or add another element to the offense, Will Mallory is a solid option. In his final season at Miami in 2022, Mallory recorded 42 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns while showing off his passing-game skills at the tight end position.

Round 6, Pick 182: Ja'Von Hicks (S, Cincinnati)

We know that the Rams love to add defensive backs via the draft, so we should expect a couple of them this year. Besides the cornerback position, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott are set to hit free agency this offseason.

Even if the Rams keep one or both of those guys, Ja’Von Hicks out of Cincinnati is a viable late-round add at safety. Hicks concluded his collegiate career at Cincinnati with 123 tackles, seven pass breakups, five interceptions, and a defensive touchdown in his final two seasons.

Round 6, Pick 189: Jacob Gall (IOL, Baylor)

There is undoubtedly a chance the Rams elect to address the interior of the offensive line earlier in the draft. Brian Allen has been the starter at center in recent years, but he’s experienced injury issues and he’s been inconsistent at times.

While Logan Bruss figures to be in the mix after suffering a season-ending injury as a rookie in 2022, it wouldn’t hurt to add someone like Jacob Gall out of Baylor. Gall was the second-highest-rated (79.9) center in the Big 12 and the ninth-highest center overall by PFF this year.

Round 6, Pick 191: Jermayne Lole (DL, Arizona State)

The Rams have quite a few holes and they could certainly look to add some defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft. A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines are pending free agents, so Los Angeles could be looking to find linemen that can excel alongside Aaron Donald.

It’s beneficial to have a solid rotation in the trenches, making Jermayne Lole a name to watch in the later rounds. Even though Lole missed nearly the entire season in 2022 due to an elbow injury, he could be a solid rotational defender as he improves his overall strength in the interior.

Round 6, Pick 212: Tiawan Mullen (CB, Indiana)

Once again, the Rams haven’t shied away from taking multiple defensive backs in recent years and cornerback is a position of need. Los Angeles added Durant and Derion Kendrick at the cornerback spot in last year’s draft, and they could do the same this year.

While he isn’t a premier prospect, Tiawan Mullen is an intriguing late-round player out of Indiana. Tiawan, the brother of Trayvon, totaled 142 tackles, 28 pass breakups, and five interceptions in his four seasons at Indiana.

Round 7, Pick 237: Travis Dye (RB, USC)

You know the Rams can’t leave the 2023 NFL draft without taking either a running back or a wide receiver. Despite Cam Akers having a stellar finish to the regular season, the Rams shouldn’t get complacent at the running back position.

With Akers needing to improve as a pass catcher, getting someone like Travis Dye to be a complementary piece to Akers and Kyren Williams, would be a wise move by Los Angeles. Dye had 2,600-plus scrimmage yards in his final two collegiate seasons with Oregon and USC, while he also accumulated 67 receptions, 604 yards, and two receiving touchdowns in those two years.

Round 7, Pick 252: Durell Nchami (Edge, Maryland)

To finish out the draft, the Rams could go in a variety of directions. With the Rams needing some type of spark in the pass-rushing department, they go with another edge rusher in this mock draft.

Durell Nchami has the prototypical size of an edge rusher despite his lack of sack production in college (nine sacks in four years at Maryland). Even with the injury concerns and lack of production, Nchami has the tools to develop into a formidable edge defender in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire