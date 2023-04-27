Rams 2023 NFL draft hub: Full pick order, top 100 prospects, player profiles and more

It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Los Angeles Rams, who have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including eight on Saturday. With 46 open roster spots and a clear lack of talent and depth, the Rams are looking to fill out their squad with talented rookies this weekend.

They’re still without a first-round pick after trading it to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford trade in 2021, but they’re set to go on the clock at No. 36 overall, which is the fifth pick in the second round.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know for the 2023 NFL draft, including the Rams’ complete order of picks, the top 100 prospects they could target, 58 player profiles, a trade value chart and more.

Rams' full list of picks

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Round 2

No. 36

Round 3

No. 69

No. 77 (from Dolphins)

Round 5

No. 167*

No. 171*

No. 177*

Round 6

No. 182

No. 189 (from Titans)

No. 191 (from Packers)

Round 7

No. 223 (from Detroit)

No. 234 (from Steelers)

*compensatory pick

Positions of need

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams come into this draft with far more roster needs than they’ve had in recent years. They could legitimately use help at every position, including quarterback, kicker and punter.

That should free them up to take the best player available at No. 36, but obviously some needs – pass rusher, cornerback – are much more pressing than other spots.

Here are their 10 biggest needs in the draft.

Edge rusher Cornerback Defensive line Tight end Interior O-line Safety Wide receiver Inside linebacker Offensive tackle Kicker

Top 100 prospects for Rams

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

1. CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

2. DB Brian Branch, Alabama

3. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

4. OLB Myles Murphy, Clemson

5. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

6. DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

7. G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

8. OLB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

9. DL Keion White, Georgia Tech

10. DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

For the complete Top 100 Big Board for the Rams, click the link below.

Story continues

Prospect profiles

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The great Skyler Carlin put together profiles for 58 players the Rams could potentially select in the draft, 31 on offense and 27 on defense. Check them out at the links below.

Targets in each round

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As the Rams progress through the draft, there will be prospects they can target in each round. We laid out one player at each position they could consider drafting, beginning in Round 1 and going all the way to the seventh.

Mock drafts

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Our final mock draft features pass-rush help early in the second round, followed by a wideout and cornerback in the third round. It also includes a trade up into the fourth round to select a tight end.

Rounding up the latest mock drafts around the internet, we get an idea of which direction experts have the Rams going in the first three rounds. There isn’t a consensus at No. 36, but a few players did come up multiple times.

Underrated prospects for Rams to target

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone likes a good sleeper and with how deep this class is, there are a lot of underrated players the Rams could target in the middle rounds. We identified 11 of them, ranging from quarterback to safety.

Trade scenarios

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Les Snead has never been afraid to make a draft-day trade and this year shouldn’t be any different. With 11 picks, the Rams have the ammo to trade up if they want to. Or, if they prefer to move back and accumulate more picks, they could also go that route.

Here are four trade-up scenarios and six trade-down possibilities.

Dream selections at No. 36

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There will be a lot of great prospects that come off the board in the first 35 picks, preventing the Rams from picking any of them. But there’s always a chance one will fall to No. 36, giving Los Angeles a steal in the second round.

At the link below, you’ll find 11 dream prospects for the Rams.

Trade value chart

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire