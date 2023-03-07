Rams 2023 free agency preview: What’s next for A’Shawn Robinson?

The Rams signed A’Shawn Robinson as a free agent in 2020, hoping to improve their run defense by adding a proven veteran next to Aaron Donald. That seems like just yesterday, but after three seasons, Robinson is set to hit free agency again.

As one of the Rams’ top free agents, he’ll probably be a priority for this team in March. But he’ll also turn 28 this month and the Rams are trying to get younger on both sides of the ball, so perhaps they’ll look elsewhere for defensive line help.

Looking ahead to free agency, what might the Rams do with Robinson this spring? Let’s break down his fit, performance and future.

2022 stats

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

10 games

42 tackles

2 tackles for a loss

0 sacks

3 QB hits

5 total pressures

PFF grade: 64.4 overall

Analysis

(Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Like many other starters on the Rams’ roster, Robinson missed significant time in 2022, sitting out seven games due to injury. He was a good run defender, earning a grade of 68.7 in that category, but he brought very little as a pass rusher with just five pressures in 177 pass-rush snaps.

As a 5-technique defensive lineman, his primary job isn’t rushing the passer, but the Rams could still get more out of that position against the pass.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup Reserve DE A’Shawn Robinson* Jonah Williams Earnest Brown IV NT Greg Gaines* Bobby Brown III DT Aaron Donald Marquise Copeland

*pending free agent

Positional need: Medium

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The defensive line should be a priority for the Rams this offseason because Donald is the only starter who’s still under contract. Gaines could be re-signed, which would certainly help, and they do have Marquise Copeland, Bobby Brown and Earnest Brown waiting in the wings, but this should be a priority position for Los Angeles.

It’s just not as high up on the list as edge rusher.

Prediction: Leaves in free agency

A'Shawn Robinson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 2022 season – and really, three somewhat underwhelming years – I think the Rams will let Robinson leave in free agency and try to get younger and cheaper up front. Gaines could be the defensive lineman they attempt to re-sign first, and there’s no chance they bring back both of them.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire