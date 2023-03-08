Rams 2023 free agency preview: Was the Troy Hill reunion one and done?

On the final day of the draft last year, the Los Angeles Rams struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Troy Hill for a fifth-round pick. Hill left the Rams in 2021 to sign with Cleveland, but he made his way back to L.A. after just one season.

The reunion excited Jalen Ramsey and provided a spark to the secondary after losing Darious Williams, but the Rams probably wish it would’ve gone better in 2022. Hill had an up-and-down season, missing some time with an injury and giving up too many big plays in coverage.

Now a free agent again, will the Rams bring him back or let him walk for the second time?

2022 stats

12 games

67 tackles

1 interception

4 passes defensed

41 receptions allowed (59 targets)

460 yards, 3 TDs allowed

102.4 passer rating allowed

PFF grade: 65.4 overall

Analysis

Hill was acquired by the Rams in a draft-day trade last year, reuniting with the team he spent five seasons with. He was a major part of the defense in 2020 when he led the NFL with 119 interception return yards and two pick-sixes, also returning one fumble for a score, too.

However, after a down year with the Browns in 2021, he continued to struggle last season in his return to L.A. He allowed completions on 70% of his targets and only broke up four passes, struggling a bit in coverage. Too often, he gave up big plays on the back end, which hurt the Rams’ “bend, don’t break” strategy on defense.

It wasn’t a terrible season by Hill but he certainly wasn’t as impactful in 2022 as he was two years ago.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup Reserve CB1 Jalen Ramsey Derion Kendrick Shaun Jolly* CB2 Troy Hill* Robert Rochell Grant Haley* Nickel Cobie Durant David Long Jr.*

*pending free agent

Positional need: High

Cornerback is high up on the Rams’ list of needs, especially now that Jalen Ramsey is being shopped. Not only is Hill a free agent, but so is David Long Jr. If Hill, Ramsey and Long all leave this offseason, it would push Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell into starting roles.

No offense to those players, but that’s not exactly the strongest and most experienced cornerback group. The Rams could use one of their first picks on a corner and also explore options in free agency, even if Ramsey isn’t traded.

Prediction: Leaves in free agency

I don’t think the Rams brought back Hill with the intention that it would be a multi-year reunion. I think they saw it as an opportunity to bring back an experienced corner after losing Darious Williams in free agency, providing some stability to the secondary.

After giving up a fifth-round pick for him, the Rams seem likely to let Hill walk and recoup a potential compensatory draft pick in 2024. They’ll lean on their younger corners in place of Hill next season.

