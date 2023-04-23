Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Sydney Brown (S, Illinois)

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2023 NFL draft with a handful of needs on the current roster. On the defensive side of the ball, the most pressing needs likely reside at the edge rusher and cornerback positions.

That being said, the Rams could also look to bolster their safety position more after losing Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp in free agency. Los Angeles has 11 total picks entering this year’s draft, so there’s a chance for the team to address a variety of holes on the roster.

If the Rams want to improve their safety position somewhat early in the draft, Sydney Brown out of Illinois would be a solid choice.

Background

Sydney spent five years at Illinois and four of those were playing with his twin brother, Chase Brown, who is also entering the 2023 NFL draft. The Illinois safety racked up 320 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 10 interceptions (including six in 2022), four forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in his five years of college.

After a stellar collegiate career, Brown chose to attend the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason. At the NFL scouting combine, Brown would proceed to run a 4.47 40-yard dash (4th among safeties) and a 1.51 10-yard split (3rd among safeties).

How he fits the Rams

Brown was a leader on Illinois’ defense and the Rams could use someone like that in the backend of their secondary. The Illinois product has plenty of experience starting and his knowledge of the game could be beneficial at the next level.

The Rams lost Scott and Rapp in free agency, so getting a safety with tons of starting experience wouldn’t hurt. While Brown needs to improve in run support, at the very least, he’s capable of being a special teams contributor until he’s prepared to have a starting role in the NFL.

Draft projection

Brown certainly helped his draft stock at the NFL scouting combine with his agility numbers. Since his combine performance, most mock drafts have Brown being selected sometime on Day 2.

The Rams hold the 36th overall pick in the second round and picks 69 and 77 in the third round of this year’s draft. Even though taking Brown at No. 36 seems less than ideal with the other needs on the roster, the Rams could use one of their third-round selections on the Illinois safety.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire