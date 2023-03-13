Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR, West Virginia)

When discussing the team needs for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, the wide receiver position likely isn’t a priority. Even if Allen Robinson is traded this offseason, the Rams could address the position in a variety of ways.

Sean McVay recently didn’t rule out the possibility of reuniting with Robert Woods and/or Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. The Rams could also look to take a rookie in the 2023 NFL draft in hopes to develop a long-term starter in the passing game.

With the Rams having the majority of their selections occurring on Day 3 of this year’s draft, West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton is an intriguing late-round prospect at the wide receiver position.

Background

Even with inconsistent play at the quarterback position during his time at West Virginia, Ford-Wheaton put up respectable numbers in college. Ford-Wheaton combined to post 104 catches, 1,250 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in his final two years for the Mountaineers.

At the NFL scouting combine, Ford-Wheaton measured in at 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds. He also recorded an impressive 4.38 40-yard dash (tied for 4th among WRs) and a 6.97 three-cone drill (7th among WRs), while he was also invited to the Shrine Bowl.

How he fits the Rams

While Ford-Wheaton is raw as a route runner, he brings fantastic size and speed at the wide receiver position. The senior out of West Virginia would likely be best playing on the outside and given opportunities to use his physicality to make big plays down the field until he refines the rest of his game.

If the Rams trade Robinson, they’ll need to find another wideout that can be a threat on the outside and Ford-Wheaton possesses an intriguing skill set that gives him potential in the right system. Ford-Wheaton could also give the Rams a formidable red-zone threat and he could be utilized as a big slot in specific situations.

Draft projection

There’s no doubt that Ford-Wheaton is raw in a few aspects of his game, which is why most mock drafts have him going in the fifth-to-seventh-round range of the draft. But with Ford-Wheaton’s performance at the combine, his stock could have increased for certain teams.

Entering the draft, the Rams have eight picks spanning from the fifth to the seventh round, giving them ample chances to select Ford-Wheaton. If the Rams don’t want to bother using an early-round pick on a wideout, Ford-Wheaton has a solid ceiling in the later rounds.

