Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Joe Tippmann (C, Wisconsin)

The Los Angeles Rams currently have a handful of needs this offseason following a 5-12 campaign in 2022. Even though it may not be considered a glaring need, the center position is one area the Rams should look to improve soon.

Brian Allen recently restructured his contract, which means he is headed toward being the team’s starting center again in 2023. That being said, the Rams could still use one of their 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft on a center.

If the Rams are looking to be aggressive in finding a center early in this year’s draft, Joe Tippmann out of Wisconsin is a prospect to watch.

Background

After redshirting as a freshman at Wisconsin, Tippmann would be active in 25 games for the Badgers (he made 22 starts, all at center). In his final season at Wisconsin in 2022, Tippmann allowed only one sack and five pressures on 338 pass-blocking snaps.

Tippmann didn’t participate at the NFL scouting combine and it remains to be seen if he was present for Wisconsin’s pro day, which took place on March 23rd. The Wisconsin product is a taller center at 6-foot-6 and he has 32-inch arms.

How he fits the Rams

Tippmann is a high-IQ interior lineman that doesn’t allow his height to negatively affect his production on the field. The former Badger is extremely athletic and he’s capable of dealing punishment to defenders to finish blocks.

We’ve seen the Rams select offensive linemen from Wisconsin before (Rob Havenstein, David Edwards, and Logan Bruss), so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tippmann was high on their draft board. Even if the Rams want Allen to start next season, Tippmann has the skill set to be an immediate starter in the NFL.

Draft projection

With Tippmann not having any testing numbers at the NFL combine or Wisconsin’s pro day, it’s tough to gauge if his draft stock has altered. Most mock drafts understandably have him going in the first round, while others have him being selected in the second round.

The Rams won’t be on the clock for the first time (unless they trade up) until the 36th overall pick. There’s a chance Tippmann is gone before the end of the first round, but if he’s available at No. 36, the Rams could consider taking him.

