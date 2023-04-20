Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Cory Trice Jr. (CB, Purdue)

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2023 NFL draft with a handful of needs, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Aside from the edge rusher spot, the cornerback position appears to be a glaring need for the Rams right now.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, making the cornerback position a bigger need. With the lack of depth in the secondary right now, the Rams will likely take a cornerback at some point in the 2023 NFL draft.

If the Rams want to take a cornerback on Day 3 of the draft, Cory Trice Jr. out of Purdue is a viable option.

Background

Trice spent five years at Purdue after redshirting his freshman season in 2018. In his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Trice totaled 105 tackles, 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes despite playing only two games in 2021 due to a knee injury.

Trice was invited and attended the East-West Shrine Bowl game in the offseason. At the NFL scouting combine, Trice posted a 4.47 40-yard dash (tied for 16th among CBs) and a 1.56 10-yard split (tied for 27th among CBs).

How he fits the Rams

Trice has a rare blend of size and length at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds with nearly 32.5-inch arms. The Purdue product is a physical cornerback, which certainly helps him when defending the run.

With Trice’s traits, he’d best be suited for a zone-coverage scheme, so Raheem Morris could be interested in his upside in the middle rounds of the draft. While Trice will need to refine his game in certain areas, the potential at his size is worth taking a chance on Day 3.

Draft projection

Trice had a solid performance at the NFL scouting combine, which has helped him move up draft boards a bit. Most mock drafts have Trice being taken early on Day 3 of the draft, primarily in the fourth round.

The Rams don’t currently have a fourth-round selection, but they own picks No. 69 and 77 in the third round, and they have 11 total picks that could allow them to conduct trades. Even with no fourth-round pick right now, the Rams could still have a few chances to add Trice to their roster.

