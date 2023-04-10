Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: D.J. Johnson (Edge, Oregon)

When discussing the team needs for the Los Angeles Rams entering the 2023 NFL draft, the edge rusher position should be a priority. Leonard Floyd gave the Rams plenty of production off of the edge in recent years, but he was released by the team earlier this offseason.

The only edge rusher on the current roster that has at least one sack in his career is Michael Hoecht, who transitioned from being an interior defender during the 2022 season. Regardless of what round it is, the Rams will likely use at least one of their 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft on an edge rusher.

If the Rams want to select an edge defender on Day 3 of the draft, D.J. Johnson out of Oregon is a prospect that would make sense.

Background

Johnson originally chose to attend Miami in college before transferring to Oregon as a defensive end prospect. After spending his first year at Oregon at defensive end, he would move to the tight end position for two years.

Following a move back to the defensive side of the ball in 2022, Johnson compiled 39 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a fumble recovery in his senior season. And after attending the Senior Bowl, Johnson would proceed to run a 4.49 40-yard dash (4th among edge rushers) and a 1.59 10-yard split (tied for 3rd among edge rushers).

How he fits the Rams

Johnson is certainly a raw prospect that will need time to develop his pass-rushing repertoire if he wants to produce at the next level. The Oregon product has explosive hands that allow him to get the upper hand early in the play and he showed off his athleticism at the combine.

The Rams could take multiple edge defenders in this year’s draft, or if they want to add a player with upside on Day 3, Johnson is worth a look. Getting a chance to rush the quarterback alongside Aaron Donald would unquestionably work wonders for a raw prospect like Johnson.

Draft projection

Before the NFL scouting combine, it was tough to gauge where Johnson would go in the draft, especially with his lack of production in college. But after turning heads at the combine, most mock drafts have Johnson being selected in the fourth-to-sixth-round range.

Story continues

The Rams don’t currently have a fourth-round pick on Day 3 of the draft, but they do have three fifth-round picks. Taking that into account, the Rams could have multiple opportunities to take Johnson if he’s still on the board when the fifth round begins.

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous edge rusher prospect profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire