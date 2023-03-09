Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Travis Dye (RB, USC)

It goes without saying that the running back position isn’t the most glaring need for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. After producing a 5-12 record in 2022, the Rams have multiple holes on their roster that need to be addressed via free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

Despite the running back position not being a major need, the Rams could very well add one in this year’s draft. While they could express interest in one of the running backs projected in the early rounds, there are a few notable names to keep an eye on in the later rounds.

If the Rams happen to take a running back in the back half of the draft, Travis Dye out of USC is a prospect that could be an option.

Background

Travis is the brother of Minnesota Vikings linebacker, Troy Dye, and he primarily operated as a backup running back at Oregon before transferring to USC in 2022. In 10 games with the Trojans in 2022, Dye notched 884 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 145 attempts, while he also corraled 21 receptions for 202 yards.

Sadly, Dye suffered a season-ending leg injury late in the 2022 campaign. Despite being invited to the NFL scouting combine, he wasn’t able to take part in any of the drills due to his injury recovery.

How he fits the Rams

Whether it was at Oregon or USC, Dye was clearly a well-respected teammate and a leader in the locker room. He was also extremely productive on the ground and through the air as he combined for 104 receptions, 1071 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns in his five collegiate seasons.

Besides providing versatile depth at the running back position, Dye can instantly give the Rams contributions on special teams. Having Dye become the No. 2 or No. 3 running back on the depth chart for the foreseeable future wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Draft projection

Injuries are an unfortunate part of football and Dye’s injury could cost him from going earlier in the draft. Due to his injury and the fact he’s compiled 770 total touches in college, Dye is projected to go late on Day 3 or even undrafted in some mock drafts.

The Rams enter the 2023 NFL draft with 10 total picks and eight of them take place on Day 3. If the Rams don’t take a running back in the earlier rounds, they currently have six picks in rounds six and seven, giving them ample opportunities to select Dye.

