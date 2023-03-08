Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Eric Gray (RB, Oklahoma)

Even with Cam Akers putting together a strong finish to the 2022 season, Sean McVay would likely tell you he wants more out of the running back position moving forward. Akers figures to have a role in 2023, but it remains to be seen who else will get touches out of the backfield.

Malcolm Brown and rookie Kyren Williams saw the field in spurts at the end of last season, however, neither of them did enough to secure them a prominent role next season. Besides free agency, the Rams could look to use the 2023 NFL draft as a way to improve their running back room.

With a need for a versatile back, the Rams could express interest in Eric Gray out of Oklahoma in this year’s draft.

Background

Gray spent his first two seasons in college at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma in 2021. After operating as the backup to Kennedy Brooks in 2021, Gray put together an extremely productive campaign in 2022 as the primary back for Oklahoma in 2022.

In his lone season as a starter, Gray compiled 1,366 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 213 attempts, while he also caught 33 passes for 229 yards. While he didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, Gray recorded a 37.5-inch vertical jump (4th among RBs) and a nine-feet, 10 inches broad jump (tied for 12th among RBs).

How he fits the Rams

The Rams would certainly love to see more consistency out of Akers, and even if he plays at a similar level as he did to finish the 2022 season, he isn’t a threat in the passing game yet (evidenced by his 27 career receptions). Adding a back that can give Matthew Stafford a dump-off option in the passing game would work wonders for the offense.

Gray is an elusive back that displays impressive vision and he proved that he’s a talented receiver with a total of 99 receptions, 827 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns in his collegiate career. While Gray will need to improve in pass protection at the next level, he would be a nice complementary back to Akers next season.

Draft projection

Gray did a fantastic job showcasing what he can do with an expanded role in 2022, which has improved his draft stock this offseason. Even with Gray’s productive season for the Sooners this past year, most mock drafts have him being taken on Day 3 of the draft.

Altogether, the Rams currently possess 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, with eight of those coming on Day 3. With no fourth-round pick at their disposal, the Rams would potentially need to select him in the third round or wait to see if he falls to the fifth round if they want to add the Oklahoma running back.

