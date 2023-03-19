Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Brenton Strange (TE, Penn State)

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be looking forward to the future with the moves the organization has made this offseason. After trading draft picks for proven starters in previous years, the Rams may look to build their roster via the draft to get players on team-friendly contracts.

In the Jalen Ramsey trade to the Miami Dolphins, the Rams acquired Hunter Long and a third-round pick. Long only has one career reception and Tyler Higbee’s status with the team is uncertain, making the tight end position a potential need this offseason.

If the Rams want to use a Day 3 pick on a tight end in the 2023 NFL draft, Brenton Strange out of Penn State is worth considering.

Background

After having a quiet sophomore season at Penn State, Strange combined for 52 catches, 587 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in his last two collegiate seasons. He also recorded 11.3 yards per reception in each of his last two years for the Nittany Lions.

At the NFL scouting combine, Strange ran a 4.70 40-yard dash (9th among TEs). The incoming rookie also produced a 1.57 10-yard split (tied for 2nd among TEs).

How he fits the Rams

Strange is a versatile tight end that should translate well to the NFL despite his lack of production in college. The Penn State product is a capable blocker and he’s effective as a receiver with an ability to get in and out of his routes quickly.

Sean McVay prefers to have tight ends that can contribute in the passing and running game, so Strange certainly fits that mold. Regardless of what the Rams elect to do with Higbee, Strange has the potential to develop into a solid starter with some time to improve in certain areas.

Draft projection

This year’s class of tight ends is a deep group, so Strange may be overlooked by many teams. The majority of mock drafts have Strange going late on Day 3, mostly in the sixth or seventh round.

At the moment, the Rams have 11 total picks in the 2023 NFL draft and eight of those picks are on Day 3. Furthermore, the Rams have five draft picks in the sixth or seventh round, giving them ample opportunities to select Strange if they want.

Story continues

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous tight end prospect profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire