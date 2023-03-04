Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Clayton Tune (QB, Houston)

The Los Angeles Rams will currently enter the 2023 NFL draft with 10 total picks. Sean McVay’s squad has quite a few holes to address this offseason, and on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams need to find a reliable backup behind Matthew Stafford.

The Rams could unquestionably look to free agency to add a proven veteran or someone that fits McVay’s style of offense. On the other hand, the Rams could also look to find a long-term backup or potential future starter via the draft.

With the Rams likely considering all options at the No. 2 spot at quarterback on the depth chart, we’ll be taking a look at Clayton Tune out of Houston.

Background

Tune, a fifth-year senior, was a team captain at Houston in his final three years in college. The 23-year-old quarterback would save his best for last at Houston, combining for 7,618 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in his final two seasons for the Cougars.

After completing only 56.4 of his passing attempts in the first three years at Houston, Tune would complete 67.8 of his passes in the last two years. The Texas native would also register 544 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2022.

How he fits the Rams

Tune is at his best when he’s playing within the structure of an offense and he does well to progress through his reads. The former Cougar does possess enough mobility where he can create plays with his legs and turn negative plays into positive ones.

While he hopefully improves on his down-the-field throws, Tune would be a solid fit in McVay’s system due to his timing and accuracy on intermediate passes. Even if Tune can’t develop into a starter in the NFL, his current skillset could allow him to be a solid backup.

Draft projection

Before the draft takes place in late April, Tune will turn 24 years old, which is older than other rookie quarterbacks. So some teams could pass on him due to his age and the fact he’s not the tallest quarterback at 6-foot-3, around 215 pounds.

Even though Tune showed some potential in his final two seasons at Houston, most mock drafts have him going on Day 3 of the draft between rounds five and seven. Eight of the 10 total picks the Rams currently have are on Day 3, giving them a few opportunities to select someone like Tune if they want.

