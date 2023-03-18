Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Will Mallory (TE, Miami)

The Los Angeles Rams have made a handful of roster moves this offseason, and there are certainly more to come. At the tight end position, the Rams could elect to move on from Tyler Higbee before the start of the 2023 campaign as he enters the final year of his contract.

Even with Los Angeles landing Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey trade, the tight end position is undoubtedly an area of the roster the Rams could look to improve between now and next season. Seeing that the Rams are seemingly looking forward to 2024 and beyond, it’s more likely they take a tight end in this year’s draft rather than sign a free agent.

In the mid-to-late rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, Will Mallory out of Miami is a prospect the Rams could express interest in.

Background

Will’s father, Mike Mallory, is currently the assistant special teams coach of the Denver Broncos. While he spent five years at Miami, Mallory saved his best for last with 42 receptions, 538 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 2022.

In his final four seasons for the Hurricanes, Mallory averaged a solid 14.4 yards per reception. Mallory put on a show at the NFL scouting combine with a 4.54 40-yard dash (1st among TEs) and a 1.59 10-yard split (tied for 5th among TEs).

How he fits the Rams

We’ve seen the Rams take a liking to players who have family members with experience in the NFL and it doesn’t hurt that Mallory was also in the Senior Bowl. In terms of scheme fit, Mallory is an athletic receiving tight end that has the potential to grow as a run blocker.

The Rams have relied on Higbee and their other tight ends to create after the catch and Mallory is effective with the ball in his hands. Even if Higbee remains on the roster, Mallory could be a decent No. 2 option that develops into the future starter at tight end.

Draft projection

Before Mallory impressed at the scouting combine, he was being projected in the later rounds of the draft. But with his performance in front of scouts and coaches, Mallory is likely headed toward being an early Day 3 pick or a fifth-round selection.

The good news for the Rams is that they possess eight Day 3 picks and six of them come in the fifth/sixth rounds. If Los Angeles is interested in the Miami prospect, it’ll have plenty of chances to add the athletic tight end.

