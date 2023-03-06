Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Kenny McIntosh (RB, Georgia)

The Los Angeles Rams have ranked near the bottom of the NFL in rushing in recent seasons despite Cam Akers’ impressive finish to the 2022 campaign. While Akers will have a decent-sized role next season, the Rams could elect to add another running back into the mix this offseason.

There will be quite a few notable free agents at the running back position, while the draft is also an avenue for the Rams to address the backfield. With 10 total picks to use at the moment, the Rams will have plenty of opportunities to fill multiple holes on the roster.

Ahead of what should be an interesting draft for the Rams, let’s take a look at running back Kenny McIntosh out of Georgia.

Background

McIntosh spent four seasons at Georgia and was buried on the depth chart behind James Cook and Zamir White until 2022. After having a minimal role in his first three years in college, McIntosh operated as the primary running back for the national champions this past season.

The dynamic back registered 829 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 attempts, while he also caught 43 passes for 505 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. McIntosh ran a 4.62 40-yard dash (15th among RBs) and a 1.54 10-yard split (10th among RBs) at the NFL scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

In his first three seasons with the Rams, Akers has caught only 27 passes out of the backfield. Akers could certainly improve as a pass-catcher this offseason, but the Rams could look to add someone that could contribute more in the passing game to their running back room.

McIntosh totaled 76 receptions, 861 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns at Georgia and showcased a fantastic receiving ability at the running back position. The incoming rookie for the Bulldogs also spent time as a returner before the 2022 season, so he can contribute on special teams until he carves out a role on offense if the Rams want to take that route.

Draft projection

Even though McIntosh totaled only 279 rushing attempts in his collegiate career, some teams may view that as a positive thing. And with McIntosh capable of producing through the air, teams could show plenty of interest in adding him via the draft.

The majority of mock drafts have McIntosh going in the fourth or fifth round, but his value could increase between now and the draft. The Rams don’t currently possess a fourth-round pick, so if they want to select McIntosh, they’ll likely either need him to fall to the fifth round or they’ll need to trade up.

