Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tyler Scott (WR, Cincinnati)

The Los Angeles Rams are entering an interesting offseason for the organization, with a handful of needs on the roster. The wide receiver position isn’t a glaring need, but the Rams could elect to add another pass-catcher via the 2023 NFL draft.

The Rams have reportedly permitted Allen Robinson to seek a trade this offseason, which could increase the odds of the team adding a wideout. At the moment, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson appear to be the only wide receivers on the current roster locked into roles in the offense.

With a need for more speed in the aerial attack, Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati is a name to watch during the 2023 NFL draft.

Background

Scott spent three seasons at Cincinnati in college, getting more snaps at wide receiver in his final two seasons. In his final two seasons at Cincinnati, Scott averaged nearly 17 yards per reception on 84 receptions and he found the end zone 14 times.

The junior wideout led Cincinnati in all the receiving categories in 2022 despite having inconsistent quarterback play. After being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Scott registered a 4.44 40-yard dash (tied for 13th among WRs) and a 1.51 10-yard split (tied for 8th among WRs).

How he fits the Rams

With Kupp and Jefferson, the Rams have two wideouts that are talented route runners, while Jefferson has been utilized in a field-stretching role in recent years. The Rams could use a vertical threat with Matthew Stafford back under center, making Scott a potential target in the draft.

Even though his size leads to him not being great at making contested catches, Scott just finds ways to get himself open with his quickness and speed. Scott could make an immediate impact as a playmaker on special teams and would be a productive slot wideout alongside Kupp and Jefferson.

Draft projection

Before the combine took place, Scott was going somewhere around the fourth round in mock drafts. But after a strong showing in front of scouts and executives alike, he could go earlier in the draft than expected.

Story continues

The Rams have officially been awarded six compensatory picks, giving them 10 total picks in this year’s draft. If the Rams want to add Scott to their roster, they’ll likely need to use their third-round pick on him, trade up from the fifth round, or hope he slips to the fifth round.

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous wide receiver prospect profiles that have been completed:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire