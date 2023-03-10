Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Marvin Mims (WR, Oklahoma)

The Los Angeles Rams will certainly enter the new league year with a few glaring needs. Free agency will be an avenue for the Rams to address a couple of needs and the 2023 NFL draft is also a way for them to improve the roster.

The wide receiver is unquestionably not a major need for the Rams entering the draft. That being said, Sean McVay and Les Snead have shown a tendency of making surprising picks that could be considered luxurious selections.

If the Rams elect to take a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL draft, Marvin Mims out of Oklahoma is a name to keep an eye on.

Background

Mims spent three years at Oklahoma and he saved his best for last. The junior wideout hauled in 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 despite Dillon Gabriel missing time at quarterback for the Sooners.

Throughout his time at Oklahoma, Mims averaged an impressive 19.5 yards per reception. At the NFL scouting combine, Mims recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash (tied for 4th among WRs) and a 6.9 three-cone drill (4th among WRs).

How he fits the Rams

The Rams have given Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade, so Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson could be the current top two wideouts on the depth chart. While Tutu Atwell flashed potential as a vertical threat in 2022, Mims can stretch the field with his elite speed and playmaking ability.

If Matthew Stafford is under center and healthy, the Rams want to push the ball down the field more, which fits Mims’ strengths. Even though Mims would be best in the slot, he’s capable of moving around to create mismatches with his speed.

Draft projection

Teams around the NFL are always looking for speedy wide receivers to add to their offense, making Mims a prospect that some teams are going to heavily target. After a strong showing at the combine, Mims could see his draft stock improve.

With mock drafts dominating the football world right now, most of them have Mims going in either the second or the third round. The Rams have two picks in the first three rounds, so they’d need to spend one of their first selections on Mims at a position that isn’t a pressing need compared to others.

