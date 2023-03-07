Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Roschon Johnson (RB, Texas)

Having some level of consistency in the running game is crucial in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams got plenty of contributions from Cam Akers to conclude the 2022 season, but it still was a disappointing year overall for the ground game.

Following the release of Darrell Henderson this past season, Akers became the lead back for the Rams. Guys like Malcolm Brown and Kyren Williams saw minimal work down the stretch as the Rams seemed to lack trust in their running backs not named Akers.

Even though the Rams have more glaring needs this offseason, we’ve seen them select running backs often under Sean McVay. With the potential of adding a complementary back to Akers, Roschon Johnson out of Texas could make sense for the Rams.

Background

When talking about a running back out of Texas this offseason, the majority of people will mention Bijan Robinson — and for good reason — but Johnson is a talented back in his own right. While operating as the backup throughout his four years at Texas, Johnson averaged 5.6 yards per attempt on 392 rushing attempts and he scored 23 rushing touchdowns.

The former quarterback in high school also hauled in 56 passes for 420 yards and another three touchdowns in the passing game at Texas. During the NFL scouting combine, Johnson ran a 4.58 40-yard dash (11th among RBs) and produced a 1.52 10-yard split (tied for 3rd among RBs with Robinson).

How he fits the Rams

The Rams could use either more size or receiving production at the running back position and Johnson supplies a bit of both. Johnson is a bigger back at 6-foot-2, 219 pounds, but he’s shown he’s a capable pass catcher out of the backfield despite needing to broaden his route tree out of the backfield.

Besides giving the Rams a short-yardage back, Johnson is also fantastic in pass protection, which could get him on the field in the NFL immediately. Pairing Akers and Johnson in 2023 wouldn’t be the worst idea if the Rams want to bolster the running back room next season.

Draft projection

During his collegiate career, Johnson never had to handle a large workload because he spent most of his time as the backup to Robinson. Even though some could view that as a negative, he doesn’t have as much tread on his tires coming out of college as other incoming prospects.

Johnson is currently projected to go during Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft, and after a solid showing at the combine, his stock could improve. The Rams would likely either need to take him in the third round or hope he falls to the fifth round if they wish to select Johnson with one of their current picks.

