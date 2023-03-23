Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Blake Freeland (OT, BYU)

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be content with the current offensive line unit despite the shortcomings the group had in 2022. Despite the team’s apparent confidence in the current group, the Rams should certainly look to add a couple more pieces this offseason.

Besides having a few veterans available in free agency, the 2023 NFL draft is a source for the Rams to bolster their offensive line. Los Angeles owns 11 draft picks in this year’s draft, so the team has plenty of ammo to address multiple needs.

With the offensive tackle spot being a potential target for the Rams in the draft, Blake Freeland out of BYU is an intriguing rookie.

Background

Freeland attended Herriman High School in Utah, where he played quarterback, tight end, and defensive end. He would then play in 44 games (41 starts) as he started at right tackle as a true freshman before moving to left tackle for the rest of his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle put on a show at the NFL scouting combine, setting a record for the highest vertical jump for an offensive lineman at 37 inches. Freeland would also produce an impressive 4.98 40-yard dash (tied for 2nd among OTs) and a 1.68 10-yard split (1st among OTs).

How he fits the Rams

The Rams could use more athletes along the offensive line and Freeland certainly fits that description. Despite his tall frame, Freeland is fluid with his movements and he still has a chance to bulk up even more at the next level.

With Freeland having plenty of length and athleticism, he has the skill set to fit Sean McVay’s zone-running scheme. Freeland has plenty of experience at the left tackle position and could develop into a long-term starter in the NFL in the right situation.

Draft projection

This year’s class of offensive tackles is an intriguing group as everyone is torn on where to rank certain prospects. Even with Freeland having the experience and potential to become a long-term fixture at tackle, most mock drafts have him going in the third round.

Upon trading Jalen Ramsey, the Rams now have two third-round picks (picks 69 and 77) and they have the 36th overall pick in the second round. The Rams may have a chance to use one of their third-round selections on Freeland or they could trade up for him if he’s someone high on their draft board.

