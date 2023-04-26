Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Anthony Johnson Jr. (S, Iowa State)

When discussing the team needs for the Los Angeles Rams entering the 2023 NFL draft, the safety position may not be viewed as a top priority. There are other glaring holes at premium positions like edge rusher and cornerback on the defensive side of the ball that need to be addressed.

Despite other positions needing more attention in the draft, the Rams could certainly use one of their 11 picks on a safety. With Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott leaving in free agency this offseason, it remains to be seen if the Rams are confident in Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, and Quentin Lake all having expanded roles in 2023.

Ahead of what is an important draft for the Rams, Anthony Johnson Jr. out of Iowa State is an enticing late-round safety prospect.

Background

Johnson spent five years at Iowa State and in his first four seasons he was slotted in at the cornerback position. After making the move to safety in 2022, Johnson tallied 60 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in his final collegiate season.

Throughout his time with the Cyclones, he made 54 career starts. At the NFL scouting combine, Johnson logged a 4.54 40-yard dash (9th among safeties) and a 1.55 10-yard split (tied for 5th among safeties).

How he fits the Rams

Johnson is a fluid athlete that certainly uses his experience at cornerback to his advantage when playing the safety position. His versatility should be a coveted trait for teams looking to add a defensive back on Day 3 of the draft.

The Rams have prioritized finding versatile defensive backs in recent drafts and Johnson is capable of playing multiple positions. While Johnson will need more time to develop at the safety position, he has the chance to become a starter sooner rather than later with the flashes he showed in 2022.

Draft projection

The Iowa State safety had a solid performance at the combine, though, he’ll be turning 24 years old during his rookie campaign. With his age and lack of experience at the safety position, Johnson is surprisingly expected to be a Day 3 pick, primarily in the sixth round.

The Rams have eight picks on Day 3 and five of those are in Rounds 6 and 7. Taking that into account, the Rams could have a few chances to take Johnson before the draft concludes.

